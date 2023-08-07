Hayel Saeed Anam Group and SAP celebrate the graduation of the second cohort of the SAP Young Professionals Program in Yemen and Egypt

CAIRO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayel Saeed Anam (HSA) Group and SAP have today announced the graduation of 27 candidates who have successfully completed the SAP Young Professionals Program, jointly delivered in Yemen and Egypt.

For the second year, HSA Group partnered with global technology leader SAP to host the SAP Young Professionals Program in 2023. The program is a pioneering initiative run in 41 countries by the Digital Skills Center of SAP that provides unemployed or underemployed recent university graduates with three months of digital skills training to become certified SAP Associate Consultants.

The program aims to upskill young talent and help unlock candidates' digital potential. This initiative is a core component of a wider strategic partnership with SAP that is enabling HSA Group to future-proof its operations and invest in the development of its people and technology across the markets in which it operates.

All recent university graduates in Yemen and Egypt were eligible to apply for the 2023 program, which received over 3200 applications. The successful applicants took part in a comprehensive training program that was designed to develop personal and business skills, as well as provide technical knowledge of cutting-edge SAP technologies.

Nabil Hayel Saeed Anam, HSA Group – Yemen region Managing Director said:

"On behalf of HSA Group, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to this year's graduates of the SAP Young Professionals Program. We were proud to collaborate with SAP for a second year to deliver the newly expanded program in Yemen and Egypt and look forward to continuing this partnership in the future.

"We remain committed to investing in the next generation of leaders and ensuring that they have the skills and experience they need to unlock their collective potential. We will be continuing to support this important program in Yemen and Egypt and wish all applicants the greatest success."

Alp Geckalan, Head of SAP Digital Skills Center said:

"The initiatives of the Digital Skills Center create a win-win situation: local youth find a job, SAP customers and partners find talent to succeed in the digital era, and countries benefit from the digital skills created. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with HSA Group to create further capacity in future."

The 3-month program covers SAP software functional/technical knowledge and certification, with a key focus on SAP's latest innovations as well as soft and future skill trainings. In this year's program, candidates were certified in their use of SAP Business Process Integration with SAP S/4HANA 2020 & SAP S/4HANA Cloud (Public) Implementation with SAP Activate. They also undertook training to develop their interpersonal skills, foster design thinking and learn about innovation models and interview techniques.

The 2023 graduation took place on 8 August 2023 and was attended by program graduates, Mohamed Khalifa (CITO of HSA), Dmitrii Krasiukov (COO of SAP North Africa), Alp Geckalan (Head of Digital Skills Center of SAP), SAP employees and SAP customers and partners.

About HSA Group

HSA Group is Yemen's largest company and through its 50+ operating companies in Yemen, it manufactures and supplies essential goods and services to multinational organisations and communities, both in Yemen and across the MENA region. The company serves the needs of millions of Yemenis, local and international businesses every day. Its wide-ranging activities include: producing market-leading food and beverage brands, household goods and healthcare essentials; manufacturing a diverse range of industrial and construction materials; supplying automotive vehicles; and providing insurance and financial services to Yemen.

Throughout its 85-year history, HSA Group has adopted a values-led approach to sustainable growth. The company is driven by the philosophy set by its founders: a belief in doing well by doing good. The company's values prize and reward compassion, care for others and a community spirit, guiding how it works with its employees, partners and the societies that it serves across the world.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com .

