Hayes Software Systems Wins 2020 CITE Technology Partner Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayes Software Systems, the leader in asset management and help desk software for K-12 schools, has been chosen as the recipient of the 2020 CITE (California IT in Education) Technology Partner Award.

CITE's award program celebrates members, partners, and others for the work they do and the contributions they've made to the education community. The Technology Partner Award is given annually to an organization that demonstrates dedication and commitment to education. The CITE Board selected Hayes Software Systems for the Technology Partner Award out of four finalists.

CITE supports school technology leaders throughout California with resource programs, services, publications, and continuing education opportunities. Established over 60 years ago, CITE is one of the largest education technology organizations in the country. CITE's annual conference draws attendees nationwide and is the second-largest education conference in the United States.

Hayes Software Systems is growing its footprint:

In 2020 Hayes added over 275 California schools

Hayes supports over 9,500 schools

Empowering school districts in 44 states

"The innovation and forward-thinking on the West Coast is exceptional," says National Account Manager at Hayes Software Systems, Kristin Burroughs. "I am so proud to support school districts in California and excited to partner with innovative education technology leaders."

"It's so rewarding to work with our school partners in California. As education technology evolves, we recognize that CITE is right there to bring quality support and education to school administrators. It's such an incredible honor to win this Technology Partner Award, particularly with the number of amazing vendors that support schools in California," says Matt Winebright, CEO and President of Hayes Software Systems.

About Hayes Software Systems

Hayes Software Systems is a privately held company in Austin, Texas, that has been supporting K-12 education for 30 years by managing and supporting assets for their entire lifecycle and providing peace of mind and confidence in inventory data. Hayes has helped over 9,500 schools, including 35 of the top 100 districts in the country, positively impacting the education of nearly 7,000,000 students.

For additional information, visit https://www.hayessoft.com.

