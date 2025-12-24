Hayfin and Strategic Value Partners to Provide €465 Million Financing to Support Uvesco Acquisition

GREENWICH, Conn. and LONDON, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds managed by Hayfin ("Hayfin"), and Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates ("SVP") (together, the "Lenders"), have reached an agreement to provide a €465 million senior secured term loan to support the management–led acquisition of Uvesco from PAI Partners. Uvesco is a leading regional food retail group in Spain recognized for its high-quality fresh–product offering, local sourcing and customer service. The transaction was led by the Uvesco management team, backed by key Spanish institutional investors, and positions the company for its next phase of growth under long–term local ownership. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed with closing expected to occur following customary closing and regulatory approvals.

"This transaction marks an exciting milestone for Uvesco, following the team's hard work over many years to build a strong, locally–rooted business with a clear identity, high–quality offering and deep commitment to the communities we serve," said Ángel Jareño, CEO of Uvesco. "With the support of Hayfin and SVP alongside our regional partners, we are now well–positioned to accelerate our growth while still preserving the values that define us. We look forward to beginning this new chapter together."

Uvesco was founded in 1993, following the merger of two family-owned businesses. It operates more than 300 supermarkets across the Basque Country, Cantabria, Navarra, La Rioja and Madrid; under the brand names BM and Super Amara.

"We are delighted to support Uvesco as it continues to build on its historic strong track-record of operational excellence and its clear strategy for long-term expansion," said Ahmed Khan, Managing Director, European Structured Capital at SVP. "This transaction highlights SVP's ability to provide compelling flexible capital solutions in support of management–led ownership transitions. We look forward to partnering with Angel and the Uvesco management team on this next phase of growth."

"Uvesco is a portfolio company we have been proud to support over the past three years, and our participation in this transaction is a natural continuation of that relationship," said Diego Jimenez-Blanco, Managing Director at Hayfin. "This investment reflects Hayfin's long-term commitment to partnering with strong, locally rooted businesses in Spain, and we are delighted to continue backing Ángel and the broader management team as the company moves into its next phase of growth."

About Uvesco

BM Supermercados (Uvesco Grupo) has a total of 344 stores and operates an e-commerce service, supported by four logistics centres. With a nationwide presence across Spain, including Madrid, Ávila, Guadalajara, the Basque Country, Navarra, Cantabria and La Rioja, the company employes more than 7,000 people. It serves as a reference in the sustainable creation of employment and value in the communities in which it operates.

About Strategic Value Partners

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit, and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial, and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today, SVP manages approximately $22 billion in assets under management and, since inception, has invested more than $57 billion of capital. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has over 200 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), New York and London, and presences in Tokyo and Dubai. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

About Hayfin Capital Management

Hayfin Capital Management ("Hayfin") is a leading alternative asset management firm with c. €35 billion in assets under management. Hayfin focuses on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors across its private debt, liquid credit and private equity solutions businesses.

Hayfin has a diverse international team of over 200 experienced industry professionals with offices globally, including headquarters in London and offices in Chicago, Dubai, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Stockholm, San Diego and Tokyo.

Media Contacts

