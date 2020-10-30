Hayley Williams and APOTHEKE CO Collaborate on Bringing 'Sanctuary' to Everyone

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a global pandemic and a halt to the normalcy that we once knew, Hayley Williams and APOTHEKE collaborated to create a Limited Edition fragrance that brings the feeling of safety and calm to everyone. The two were introduced and it just felt incredibly timely to be focusing on such a personal project. It truly was created in a vulnerable state between both collaborators.

Crafted in Brooklyn, "Sanctuary" is a blend of black peppercorn, lemon zest, cannabis, hemp seed and birch with undertones of guiacawood, crushed basil, and patchouli.

Hayley explains the heart behind the project beautifully, "Thanks to APOTHEKE, I get to share what I'm learning here at home with you...For me, home is sacred ground to learn my lesson, sip my tea, sing songs... I decide what is and isn't worth letting in. This is a whole new way of sanctuary for me. It's an unusual offering but I'm certain it will keep you good company. Let it remind you that anywhere you are is a sacred place."

Crafted in Brooklyn, "Sanctuary" is a blend of black peppercorn, lemon zest, cannabis, hemp seed and birch with undertones of guiacawood, crushed basil, and patchouli.

About APOTHEKE Co: APOTHEKE is founded by Chrissy Fichtl and Sebastian Picasso, a wife/husband duo. Sebastian was a private chef and has a natural love for creating and production. Chrissy is an entrepreneur at heart. She started in the fashion industry in manufacturing and grew to open her own small store in the Hamptons. Shortly after she took up soap making and hasn't stopped creating her own home fragrances. Both have always cherished home and entertaining, and they stand firmly behind the belief that life is a crazy balance of family, friends, fun, and beautiful things (at attainable prices). Having expanded far beyond its modest roots, APOTHEKE products are now available at such retailers as Nordstrom, West Elm, Whole Foods, Bloomingdales, CB2, and Crate & Barrel.

About Hayley Williams: Hayley Williams, lead singer of Paramore and co-founder of Good Dye Young, recently released her first solo album, PETALS FOR ARMOR. PETALS FOR ARMOR debuted at #1 on the Alternative Album chart, #1 on the Rock Album chart, #3 on the US album sales chart and #4 on the UK chart, as well as landing at #18 on the Billboard 200, and #6 in Australia. Produced by Taylor York, Williams' lead collaborator in the GRAMMY® Award-winning Paramore, PETALS FOR ARMOR was greeted by overwhelming international praise and press coverage from renowned outlets including Vogue, Interview, Entertainment Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, Harpers Bazaar, NPR, PAPER, Nylon, Teen Vogue, Stereogum, Glamour, Grammy.com, USA Today, and Vanity Fair, just to name a few. Hayley has had a truly incredible career spanning 15+ years of platinum and gold-selling singles, sold-out world tours, chart-topping albums and radio success with Paramore, as a featured artist, and now as a solo artist.

For information/samples please reach out to [email protected] and [email protected]

Related Files

HayleyWilliamsxApothekeCollab.pdf

Related Images

apotheke-co-collaborates-with.jpg

APOTHEKE CO collaborates with musical artist Hayley Williams in a Limited Edition Candle

Crafted in Brooklyn, "Sanctuary" is a blend of black peppercorn, lemon zest, cannabis, hemp seed and birch with undertones of guiacawood, crushed basil, and patchouli.

SOURCE APOTHEKE CO