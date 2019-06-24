Hayley Williams' Brand, Good Dye Young, To Launch Nationwide At Sally Beauty

Good Dye Young Semi-Permanent Hair Color ( $18 , 5oz.) – in 9 colors and a Fader, the vibrantly pigmented, customizable cream formula is Vegan and Cruelty-Free and contains Bergamot Essential Oil to lift the mood while it cares for the hair.

"We're thrilled to offer this exciting new line to our customers seeking more creativity with hair color," said Maryann Herskowitz, vice president of color and care at Sally Beauty. "The professional-grade ingredients in the semi-permanent and temporary poser paste provide Sally customers with quality results, all while encouraging them to think outside of the box with hair color and confidently experiment with their look."

"Good Dye Young is a community built on a mission of inclusion, diversity and self-expression," said president of Good Dye Young, Abraham Faddoul. "Our partnership with Sally Beauty offers us a platform to grow our diverse community and be present where consumers shop for vibrant hair color, at Sally Beauty stores."

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,106 stores, including 180 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

About Good Dye Young

Hayley has been at the cultural intersection of the music, beauty and fashion worlds since she first began touring with her band Paramore as a teenager. She and Brian have worked together for over a decade and became best friends through years of creative collaboration. They see Good Dye Young as a color brand with a vision to create a community around self-expression and happiness in yourself. The brand was launched with six vibrant semi-permanent colors, created with quality and performance in mind. GDY has since created a new segment in the hair color market with Poser Paste: temporary, washable color that the brand calls Hair Makeup. At GDY, we see that one of the biggest changes in culture today is the freedom to express yourself however you want and what is more expressive, powerful and personal than hair? We are creating products that are fast and fun, taking down the barrier of hair color and making it as easy as applying a new shade of lipstick. For more info about GDY and our story, visit https://www.gooddyeyoung.com/about-gdy.

