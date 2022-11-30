Hayley Zagacki Selected to Serve on the Broward Public Library Foundation Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayley Zagacki, Digital Media Manager for Conceptual Communications, has been selected, through Emerge Broward's Board Engagement Program, to serve on the Broward Public Library Foundation Board of Directors.

"Libraries hold a special place in my heart, and I am so pleased to be able to give back by supporting the library system in my hometown," said Zagacki. "As an avid reader, I am passionate about the impact local libraries have on kids and adults of all ages."

As a board member, Zagacki will serve as an active ambassador for the Library Foundation through committee work, board meeting attendance, and supporting fundraising efforts through Foundation events and initiatives.



For 40 years, the Broward County Library Foundation has been enhancing the collections, programs, and services of the Broward County library system beyond the means of public funding. To learn more about the Broward Public Library Foundation visit https://www.bplfoundation.org/.

About Conceptual Communications

Based in downtown Fort Lauderdale, with a satellite office in Connecticut, Conceptual Communications is a full-service marketing and public relations firm. With its fee-for-service model and transparent approach, Conceptual Communications was recently named the 2018 Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America – Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter. Stay connected with Conceptual Communications on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.conceptualpr.com.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler 561-302-6902 or [email protected]

SOURCE Conceptual Communications