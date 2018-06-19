Hayman-Woodward: Entrepreneurs Wanted in the US

Entrepreneurs are among the most desirable immigrants for every country. Admitting entrepreneurial immigrants who are expected to create jobs is a strategy that most policymakers encourage, and this is no different in the United States. Due to its current pro-business regulatory policies, the US is constantly seeking to attract foreign professionals and entrepreneurs to invest in the country's economy and improve US business industry.

Specific visa programs and categories were created or adapted by the US State Department to allow self-employment for skilled professionals under specific conditions and criteria. Immigrant visas such as EB-1A and EB-2 National interest Waiver, which can attract a top group of entrepreneurs who intend to create jobs for local workers, fit into those categories.

Despite their long-time existence, only in recent years have EB-1A and EB-2 National Interest Waiver visas become more popular among businesspersons and foreign entrepreneurs who want to start or relocate their business in the US. These visa categories have proven to be the most intelligent and efficient pathway to attract foreign talents to the US, generating more jobs and revenue, while also boosting the overall economy.

"Curating talent from abroad is extremely important. Immigrants bring innovation and create employment opportunities," states Miguel Risch, Immigration attorney and senior partner at HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC. "Just to have an idea, 43 percent of Fortune 500 companies in the United States were founded by immigrants or their descendants. Also, 18% of small business in the country are driven by entrepreneurial immigrants," added Risch.

The current administration of the United States has shown great interest in attracting qualified entrepreneurs, and the EB-1A and EB-2 National Interest Waiver categories are well-positioned to benefit the country within the current context of the US immigration debate.

