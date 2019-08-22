Haymarket Media Introduces New Resource for Gastroenterology Healthcare Practitioners

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haymarket Media is proud to announce the launch of GastroenterologyAdvisor.com , a brand new clinical resource for healthcare professionals who manage patients with digestive disorders.

Gastroenterology Advisor offers clinicians a comprehensive knowledge base of practical information and resources to assist them in making the right decisions for patients affected by diseases of the esophagus, stomach, pancreas, colon, liver, and gallbladder.

Key features include daily news, feature articles, expert opinions and perspectives, unique case studies, concise drug monographs, clinical charts and calculators, and coverage from major conferences.

"Considering the impact that digestive health has on the body as a whole, as well as the interplay between gastrointestinal disorders and other biological systems, we felt that the absence of a website in our portfolio that provides clinicians with this vital information was a significant gap," commented Kathleen Tulley, VP of Content for the Haymarket Medical Network . "Our hope is that Gastroenterology Advisor will provide healthcare practitioners with the information and education they need to provide the best care for their patients."

Dibash K. Das, PhD, will serve as medical editor and oversee the day-to-day operation. Dr Das received his PhD in molecular, cellular, and developmental biology from the CUNY Graduate Center and holds an advanced certificate in clinical and translational investigation from Weill Cornell Medicine.

