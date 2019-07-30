Haynes Mechanical Systems Welcomes New General Manager of Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Willemarck has been added to the Haynes Mechanical Systems team as General Manager of their Southern Colorado Region. He brings over 15 years experience and extensive knowledge of the Colorado Springs market that will provide great leadership for our team. Grant's previous roles include Service Account Executive, Service Operations Manager, and Vice President of Service and Special Projects Groups in Colorado Springs and Denver; a range of experience that will help guide him to success in his new role. Grant has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Colorado, served 6 years in the USAF, and was deployed for multiple tours to the middle east in support of Operation Southern Watch. As a top HVAC services provider, we are excited to see how Grant's leadership will continue to expand our growth of over 50 years.