NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Haynesville Shale in the US, 2019 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2023



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828583/?utm_source=PRN

Summary

The Haynesville shale is spread across Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, in the US, covering an area of around 9,000 sq. miles. The strategic location of this shale play near to some of the world's largest petrochemical complexes, LNG export facilities, and more importantly the Gulf of Mexico makes it one of the most revenue-generating shale plays in the US. The facilities around the shale formation help in rapid 'spud-to-sale' cycle time, thus, making it more attractive to the investors.



Due to the deposition of hydrocarbons in deeper layers than most of the other shale gas formations, ranging from 10,500 ft. to 14,000 ft., the companies initially found this play less feasible to extract shale gas with existing technology. However, over the years, innovation in drilling technology and updated completion techniques changed the competitive landscape attracting more players to increase their drilling activities.



Scope

- Comprehensive analysis of natural gas production across major counties in Louisiana and Texas during 2013-2018, as well as production outlook from 2019 to 2023

- In-depth information of well permits issued in Louisiana and Texas of the Haynesville shale, by county and by company from January 2018 to June 2019

- Detailed understanding of IP rates and type well profiles in the Haynesville shale

- Exhaustive analysis of competitive landscape in the Haynesville shale in terms of net acreage, gross production, cost trends and planned investments.

- Comparison of type well economic metrics of major players were also analyzed

- Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions in the Haynesville shale between 2013 and 2019

- Overview of existing and active pipeline infrastructure and LNG liquefaction terminals in and around the Haynesville shale, along with a review of the upcoming projects in the region



Reasons to buy

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Haynesville shale

- Plan your strategies based on expected developments of the Haynesville shale

- Understand the competitive landscape of the companies in the Haynesville play

- Keep yourself informed of the latest M&A activity in this gas-rich shale play

- Identify opportunities and challenges in the Haynesville shale in the US



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828583/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

