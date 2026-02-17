HaystackID Launches AI Governance Services to Help Organizations Operationalize Responsible, Defensible AI Oversight

New offering expands HaystackID Global Advisory services as EU AI Act obligations take effect and U.S. state AI laws approach enforcement deadlines.

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory and cybersecurity environments, today announced the launch of HaystackID® AI Governance Services, a new portfolio designed to help organizations move from AI principles and policies to an execution-ready governance operating model.

The launch comes as organizations face converging regulatory timelines. EU AI Act obligations have been in effect since February 2025, with additional high-risk system requirements phasing in through August 2027 and administrative fines reaching €35 million or 7% of global annual turnover. In the U.S., Colorado's SB 24-205—one of the first comprehensive state AI laws addressing high-risk automated decision-making—is scheduled to take effect June 30, 2026.

The services are designed for product, engineering, operations and revenue leaders who are actively scaling AI into production and commercial deployments while meeting regulatory, customer, and stakeholder expectations with transparency, oversight and accountability. Drawing on HaystackID's evidentiary and defensibility experience in investigations and litigation with deep AI, regulatory, compliance and cybersecurity expertise, HaystackID AI Governance Services help clients defensibly establish practical governance structures, validate AI systems and generate audit-ready evidence as requirements evolve.

"Responsible AI isn't achieved with a single policy. It requires repeatable oversight, validation and evidence that can stand up to review in front of a judge or regulatory body," said Chad Pinson, chief executive officer of HaystackID. "HaystackID brings decades of defensibility experience from investigations and litigation. This newest service expansion is in direct response from our clients looking to operationalize governance that scales across the enterprise and supports innovation with confidence, security and integrity."

The HaystackID AI Governance Services team brings together practitioners with backgrounds spanning AI risk management, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity and e-discovery—disciplines where evidence standards and defensibility under scrutiny are non-negotiable. The offering extends HaystackID's established approach to complex investigations and litigation into the AI governance domain, where the same rigor around evidence capture, documentation and audit readiness applies.

To help organizations deploy AI responsibly at scale, HaystackID AI Governance Services includes six primary offerings:

The newest services are designed for highly regulated, high-stakes environments, including financial services, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, employment and HR, government and technology providers where AI decisions carry material operational, legal and reputational impact.

"As AI adoption accelerates, organizations are finding that governance gaps create real friction in sales cycles, regulatory interactions and third-party risk management," said Ryan O'Leary, research director for privacy and legal technology at IDC. "The ability to produce repeatable, audit-ready evidence of responsible AI practices is quickly becoming a competitive differentiator, not just a compliance exercise."

"AI governance is rapidly becoming a business requirement. Our customers and partners increasingly want defensible insights and evidence, not just assurances," said Nate Latessa, chief revenue officer of HaystackID. "These services strengthen our global advisory offerings by giving clients practical, repeatable ways to reduce friction in due diligence, improve readiness, and scale AI adoption responsibly. When governance is operationalized, it shifts from a compliance cost to a revenue enabler—accelerating deals, enabling market access in regulated jurisdictions, and giving enterprise customers the needed evidence to move forward."

HaystackID AI Governance Services are available immediately. To learn more or request a consultation, visit HaystackID.com.

