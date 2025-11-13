HaystackID's CoreFlex Named "Overall eDiscovery Solution of the Year"

Prestigious award by LegalTech Breakthrough recognizes HaystackID's eDiscovery platform, CoreFlex™, for driving innovation across the global legal industry

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID , a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory and cybersecurity environments, today announced that HaystackID® CoreFlex™ has been named "Overall eDiscovery Solution of the Year" in the sixth annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program. LegalTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services globally.

CoreFlex is a centralized, secure eDiscovery solution designed to streamline legal matter management, user access, data workflows and reporting within a single, comprehensive system. Deep API integrations with Relativity, RelativityOne, Nuix and Rampiva, CoreFlex enable legal teams to consolidate matter setup, user access, data ingestion, workflow orchestration and reporting into one ecosystem. This automation-first approach enables legal teams to self-manage eDiscovery workflows while maintaining the flexibility to transition seamlessly to full-service support when needed.

"We are proud to be recognized for the advancements, flexibility and robustness delivered with CoreFlex," said Aaron Pribil, director of product management at HaystackID. "The ability to streamline eDiscovery in the most demanding environments, whether unifying multiple platforms, accelerating high-volume reviews, or addressing specialized compliance needs, is critical for today's legal professionals. We're committed to continuing to advance and deliver the latest innovations to the market."

"The legal technology sector is one of the world's most complex and vital industries. From AI-powered research and document automation to digital case management, eDiscovery and compliance, legal professionals require greater efficiency, transparency and intelligence," said Ryan O'Leary, research director for privacy and legal technology at IDC. "HaystackID's sustained track record, combined with its commitment to continuous improvement and emerging frameworks, demonstrates the maturity and consistency that organizations require from their technology partners."

CoreFlex delivers automated, AI-enabled data upload and processing with validation, deduplication, OCR, and error handling, as well as guided matter creation and user management with secure authentication and role-based access controls. In addition, cross-platform analytics and dashboards deliver near-real-time insights into matter progress, compliance and resource allocation. The platform supports auto-scaling to handle high-volume workloads and offers support for advanced AI solutions, including Relativity aiR and HaystackID ReviewRight® Global Managed Review.

"Legal teams are drowning in data and juggling disconnected systems for managing case files and monitoring compliance. They require defensible, documented processes enabled by leadership technology that are defensible at every stage," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. "HaystackID's CoreFlex is clearly addressing this challenge and helping legal teams take control of the eDiscovery process with a robust platform that delivers choice and flexibility for all sizes and scopes of matters. Congratulations on winning 'Overall eDiscovery Solution of the Year'!"

