Haystax Announces Leadership

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Fish, Executive Chairman of Haystax, is pleased to announce that well-regarded law enforcement leaders and security technologists have joined Haystax to drive strategy, development, and sales.

"We are passionate about making communities safer. In our public safety, school safety, and enterprise missions, the prevention, detection, and response to a full array of threats is critical. And, as we shape the future of safety and security, we've added essential practitioners from law enforcement and cybersecurity to our executive profile," said Executive Chairman Fish.