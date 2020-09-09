Hayward Gordon Group and AMI Global announce strategic partnership to bring condition monitoring technology to critical process industries

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI Global LLC, a rapidly growing industrial IoT solutions provider, has announced a partnership with Hayward Gordon Group, a leading manufacturer of pumps, mixers and other flow control products for critical process applications for the industrial, municipal, and sanitary industries.

RMS Monitor™ will allow Hayward Gordon Group customers to improve the way they manage and maintain their equipment. Remote access to system information 24/7, alerts for possible fault conditions, customizable reporting, and detailed operational data visualization provide users with a powerful suite of tools for decision making and peace of mind.

"Long-term adoption of sensor equipment and monitoring is key in asset management now and in the future." said Jonathan Weiner, CEO at Hayward Gordon. "By developing the RMS Monitor solution with AMI Global, we are able to build a solution that gives our customers data at their fingertips no matter where they are – in the plant or offsite."

"Hayward Gordon is taking a bold step forward to better serve their customers and transform their industry. We are excited to partner with them on this high-impact journey," said Henrik Laursen, CEO of AMI Global.

For more information on RMS Monitor visit www.haywardgordon.com

About Hayward Gordon

The Hayward Gordon Group is a manufacturer and supplier of innovative fluid handling systems, mixers, pumps and parts. For over 60 years we have been a highly valued partner to our worldwide customers, providing engineered solutions for difficult applications.

About AMI Global

AMI Global helps manufacturers add remote connectivity, data collection, device control, and analytic capabilities to pumps, motors, and variable speed drives. As an AMI partner, customers receive turnkey digital integration, development, and go-to-market support to ensure successful commercialization. For more information visit amiglobal.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nate Maguire, VP Sales and Business Development, AMI Global LLC

702.478.9700 | [email protected]

Sabrina Bladon, VP Marketing, Hayward Gordon

519.993.3525 | [email protected]

SOURCE AMI Global, LLC

