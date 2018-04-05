Hayward Industries, Inc. Acquires ConnectedYard Inc.

Clark Hale, CEO of Hayward Industries, stated that, "The pHin Water Care solution is an innovative, breakthrough technology created to make the management of pool and spa water chemistry easier and more accurate using smart technology and design. Hayward is thrilled to have the pHin Smart Water Care system and Silicon Valley based management, engineering and customer care teams of ConnectedYard join forces with Hayward to accelerate the growth of pHin in North America as well as our international markets. We believe the pHin system will be a key component in our broader IoT strategy for total pool/spa automation. The technology is highly complementary to our leading sanitization technologies and OmniLogic® control platform."

Justin Miller and Mark Janes, cofounders of Connected Yard, share the excitement of this next chapter for their business. "As pool owners, we understood there had to be a better way to manage water chemistry. Our idea rapidly gained momentum and traction as ConnectedYard emerged as a Silicon Valley startup aided and guided by the technology incubator company Playground Global, LLC in Palo Alto. As part of the Hayward team, we plan to accelerate growth and adoption of pHin as we expand into new markets around the world," said Miller and Janes.

The pHin Smart Monitor floats in the pool or spa water monitoring temperature and water chemistry 24/7. The pHin Mobile App notifies owners via smartphone what they should do and indicates the amount of chemicals to add to maintain healthy, balanced water. Simple to use, pre-packaged water soluble chemical pods are available through pHin's chemical subscription program. Alternatively owners can use chemicals purchased at their local store and pHin will tell exactly how much to add.

About Hayward

Hayward Industries, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of residential and commercial pool equipment and industrial flow control products. Headquartered in Elizabeth, NJ, Hayward markets a full line of energy efficient pool and spa equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, salt chlorinators, automation, lighting, safety and flow control products. Hayward Products and trademarks include OmniLogic®, VS Omni™, TriStar®, MaxFlo®, Super Pump®, AquaRite®, TurboCell®, Navigator®, Pool Vac™, AquaVac®, Swim Clear™, and CAT Controllers®. Hayward products are sold worldwide. For more information contact Hayward at (908) 351-5400 or visit Hayward.com.

SOURCE ConnectedYard