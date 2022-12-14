HazAdapt Wins 2022 Technology & Innovation Award from The International Association of Emergency Managers

CORVALLIS, Ore., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HazAdapt, Inc., the groundbreaking startup building the next evolution of emergency and public safety engagement technology, was named the winner of IAEM's 2022 Technology & Innovation award. This honors building the next evolution of emergency and public safety engagement technology

"We are thrilled to be recognized by such an esteemed organization in emergency management," said Ginny Katz, CEO of HazAdapt. "Our commitment to supporting emergency managers, and other areas of public safety engagement is more important for society than ever."

The award winning technologies: HazAdapt web tool and apps. Available online and in app stores. HazAdapt founders, Ginny Katz and Omeed Habibelahian, pose with IAEM-USA President 2021-2022 Carolyn J. Harshman while receiving the award Awards Ceremony in Savannah, Georgia.

The Technology & Innovation Award recognizes the development of premier technology and innovation to improve emergency operations, public education, and emergency management. Moreover, the recognition by the IAEM is only the starting point for HazAdapt, as the organization has aggressive growth plans to support community resilience.

Founded to bring equity to the forefront and dedicated to strong core values, HazAdapt has a mobile and web app designed to support diverse needs in emergency situations. From earthquakes to gun violence, HazAdapt's digital resources provide users with the information and instructions to how to stay safe and take action when a catastrophe strikes.

Katz continues, "Our goal is to build tools to help people (real, everyday not-trained-professionals-type people) connect to safety resources, adapt to the situation, and overcome with a strong recovery. Thank you to the entire IAEM organization for recognizing our hard work and dedication! We are your partner in building resilience with thoughtful technology."

Learn more at hazadapt.com.

About HazAdapt

HazAdapt Inc. is a humanity-friendly information engagement technology startup focusing on emergency communication and public wellness. Resources for the public and emergency entities include mobile and web apps, designed to support users of all preparedness levels in hazardous situations.

About IAEM

The International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to promoting the "Principles of Emergency Management" and representing those professionals whose goals are saving lives and protecting property and the environment during emergencies and disasters.

