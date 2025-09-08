HAZARD ALERT: AI ENABLED BOTS UNDERMINING SAFETY TRAINING, PUTTING ORGANIZATIONS AND WORKERS AT RISK

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Training That Matters has issued a Hazard Alert which reveals how a new generation of AI agents are effortlessly bypassing online safety systems. This renders corporate training compliance records worthless, legally indefensible, and lacking genuine risk-mitigation value. This alarming development creates widespread "risk-washing," giving employers a false sense of security while leaving workers dangerously unprepared for real-world hazards.

The alert details how advanced AI agents can log in, complete courses, and generate certificates without human involvement. As a result, training records from unverified platforms have lost all credibility.

"This is not a technical glitch; it's a fundamental challenge to workplace safety," said Rob Day, a leading expert who has been investigating the issue since AI has been adopted into workplaces. "Training systems haven't kept pace. If a platform can't verify authentic participation, no defensible claim of training or due diligence can be made, putting lives at risk."

The consequences are significant:

Legal & Regulatory Non-Compliance: OSHA and international jurisdictions require authentic worker participation. Industry standards explicitly prohibit AI agents for training.

Unverified training fails legal obligations and cannot mitigate risk. False Sense of Security: Employers may believe their workforce is compliant and prepared, despite AI-completed training.

The alert urges organizations to immediately assess their online training to confirm learner identity and block AI circumvention tools. It also recommends documenting verified vs. unverified completions and benchmarking systems against current regulatory standards.

About Training That Matters: Training That Matters is an advocacy organization dedicated to ensuring all online occupational safety training verifies the identity and authentic participation of workers. It promotes the implementation of practical interventions to make online certifications verifiable, demonstrably compliant, and legally defensible.

