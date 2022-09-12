Hazardous Location Connectors Market to record USD 2.33 Bn growth -- Driven by rising industrial safety measures

Major vendors are adopting various strategies, such as new product launches, joint ventures, expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions, to increase their share in the global hazardous location connectors market, which is giving a high rivalry to local players. The need for moderate capital investments poses a challenge for regional and local vendors with limited resources to enter the market. Competition among the existing players is high, which is attributed to the presence of numerous players as well as the high growth potential of the market. The market is expected to grow owing to increasing E&P operations across the world and the rising demand for wastewater treatment activities, which, in turn, will boost the demand for hazardous location connectors during the forecast period.

The report identifies ABB Ltd., Adobe Inc., American Connectors, Amphenol Industrial Products Group, Atkore International Group Inc., Bulgin Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elcom International Pvt. Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Freudenberg SE, TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd., HARTING Technology Group, Hubbell Inc., ITT BIW Connector Systems, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, R. Stahl AG, Sonepar Group, Steck Connections, WAGO GmbH and Co. KG, and Warom Technology Incorporated Co. as major market participants.

Although the rising industrial safety measures will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of skilled human resources will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global hazardous location connectors market is segmented as below:

End-user

Oil and Gas



Food and Beverage



Pharmaceutical



Wastewater Treatment



Others

The oil and gas industry is the prime end-user in the market. Factors such as the growing global population, economic development, and the rising demand for crude oil are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 36% of the global market share. The increased production of oil, especially in countries such as the US and Canada is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, rising industrial safety measures and increasing awareness among industry personnel will have a positive impact on the growth of the hazardous location connectors market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hazardous location connectors market report covers the following areas:

Hazardous Location Connectors Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hazardous location connectors market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hazardous location connectors market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hazardous Location Connectors Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hazardous location connectors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hazardous location connectors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hazardous location connectors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hazardous location connectors market vendors

Hazardous Location Connectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Adobe Inc., American Connectors, Amphenol Industrial Products Group, Atkore International Group Inc., Bulgin Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elcom International Pvt. Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Freudenberg SE, TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd., HARTING Technology Group, Hubbell Inc., ITT BIW Connector Systems, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, R. Stahl AG, Sonepar Group, Steck Connections, WAGO GmbH and Co. KG, and Warom Technology Incorporated Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

