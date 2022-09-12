Hazardous Location Connectors Market to record USD 2.33 Bn growth -- Driven by rising industrial safety measures

Sep 12, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hazardous Location Connectors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.33 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report
The global hazardous location connectors market is fragmented, with the presence of international and regional vendors offering different ranges of hazardous location connectors. Vendors compete in terms of price, brand image, quality, service, and technical expertise. However, pricing continues to be a major factor among vendors in the market.
Major vendors are adopting various strategies, such as new product launches, joint ventures, expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions, to increase their share in the global hazardous location connectors market, which is giving a high rivalry to local players. The need for moderate capital investments poses a challenge for regional and local vendors with limited resources to enter the market. Competition among the existing players is high, which is attributed to the presence of numerous players as well as the high growth potential of the market. The market is expected to grow owing to increasing E&P operations across the world and the rising demand for wastewater treatment activities, which, in turn, will boost the demand for hazardous location connectors during the forecast period.
The report identifies ABB Ltd., Adobe Inc., American Connectors, Amphenol Industrial Products Group, Atkore International Group Inc., Bulgin Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elcom International Pvt. Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Freudenberg SE, TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd., HARTING Technology Group, Hubbell Inc., ITT BIW Connector Systems, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, R. Stahl AG, Sonepar Group, Steck Connections, WAGO GmbH and Co. KG, and Warom Technology Incorporated Co. as major market participants.
Although the rising industrial safety measures will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of skilled human resources will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
The global hazardous location connectors market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Oil and Gas
- Food and Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Wastewater Treatment
- Others
The oil and gas industry is the prime end-user in the market. Factors such as the growing global population, economic development, and the rising demand for crude oil are driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 36% of the global market share. The increased production of oil, especially in countries such as the US and Canada is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, rising industrial safety measures and increasing awareness among industry personnel will have a positive impact on the growth of the hazardous location connectors market in North America.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hazardous location connectors market report covers the following areas:
- Hazardous Location Connectors Market Size
- Hazardous Location Connectors Market Trends
- Hazardous Location Connectors Market Industry Analysis
Hazardous Location Connectors Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hazardous location connectors market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hazardous location connectors market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Hazardous Location Connectors Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hazardous location connectors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hazardous location connectors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hazardous location connectors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hazardous location connectors market vendors
|
Hazardous Location Connectors Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.33 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.58
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Adobe Inc., American Connectors, Amphenol Industrial Products Group, Atkore International Group Inc., Bulgin Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elcom International Pvt. Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Freudenberg SE, TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd., HARTING Technology Group, Hubbell Inc., ITT BIW Connector Systems, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, R. Stahl AG, Sonepar Group, Steck Connections, WAGO GmbH and Co. KG, and Warom Technology Incorporated Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 American Connectors
- Exhibit 105: American Connectors - Overview
- Exhibit 106: American Connectors - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: American Connectors - Key offerings
- 10.5 Amphenol Industrial Products Group
- Exhibit 108: Amphenol Industrial Products Group - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Amphenol Industrial Products Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Amphenol Industrial Products Group - Key offerings
- 10.6 Eaton Corp. Plc
- Exhibit 111: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 116: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Freudenberg SE
- Exhibit 121: Freudenberg SE - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Freudenberg SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Freudenberg SE - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus
- 10.9 Hubbell Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Hubbell Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Hubbell Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Hubbell Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Hubbell Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 ITT BIW Connector Systems
- Exhibit 130: ITT BIW Connector Systems - Overview
- Exhibit 131: ITT BIW Connector Systems - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: ITT BIW Connector Systems - Key offerings
- 10.11 Sonepar Group
- Exhibit 133: Sonepar Group - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Sonepar Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Sonepar Group - Key offerings
- 10.12 Steck Connections
- Exhibit 136: Steck Connections - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Steck Connections - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Steck Connections - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 142: Research methodology
- Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 144: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations
