Hazardous waste management market: Growth opportunities led by Avalon Holdings Corp, Averda, Bechtel Corp, Chloros Environmental Ltd - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hazardous waste management market size is forecast to increase by USD 252.85 million MTPA from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.14%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in industrial activities, stringent government regulations, and rapid growth of medical contract research organizations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hazardous Waste Management Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global hazardous waste management market as a part of the global environmental and facilities services market. Technavio calculates the global environmental and facilities services market size based on combined revenue generated by companies providing environmental and facilities maintenance services, which also includes waste management, facilities management, and pollution control services.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

The market is segmented by product (industrial, medical, and others), type (solid, liquid, and sludge), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by product (industrial, medical, and others)

Industrial : The market share growth of the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Any industrial activity produces waste, and this waste contains the characteristics of hazardous waste. Industrial hazardous wastes include leftovers from production operations or discarded consumer goods like cleaning agents, nonferrous metals, and other metals from iron and steel mills, coal and petroleum refineries, and other similar facilities. The generation of industrial hazardous waste is predicted to increase during the projection period as the manufacturing sector recovers.

: The market share growth of the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Any industrial activity produces waste, and this waste contains the characteristics of hazardous waste. Industrial hazardous wastes include leftovers from production operations or discarded consumer goods like cleaning agents, nonferrous metals, and other metals from iron and steel mills, coal and petroleum refineries, and other similar facilities. The generation of industrial hazardous waste is predicted to increase during the projection period as the manufacturing sector recovers. To take advantage of this market opportunity, the leading players in the hazardous waste management industry developed a deliberate plan for the disposal of industrial hazardous wastes. Such plans assist in streamlining operations, achieving environmental compliance, reducing hazards and the overall cost of management, and developing waste management plans, recycling initiatives, and waste minimization strategies.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Avalon Holdings Corp., Averda, Bechtel Corp., Chloros Environmental Ltd., Clean Harbors Inc., Daniels Health, ENVIRON INDIA, GreenTech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd., Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL, Morgan Industries Ltd., Recology Inc., REMONDIS Medison GmbH, Republic Services Inc., Seche Environnement SA, Sharps Compliance Corp., SMS Envocare Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Waste Management Inc.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the hazardous waste management market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Related Reports:

Household Composters Market by Product, Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The household composters market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 451.78 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (tumbler, stationary, and compacting), material (plastic, metal, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Scrap Metal Recycling Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The scrap metal recycling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 340.73 million tons. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals), application (construction, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial goods), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this hazardous waste management market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hazardous waste management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hazardous waste management market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hazardous waste management market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hazardous waste management market vendors

Hazardous Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.14% Market growth 2023-2027 252.85 million MTPA Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avalon Holdings Corp., Averda, Bechtel Corp., Chloros Environmental Ltd., Clean Harbors Inc., Daniels Health, ENVIRON INDIA, GreenTech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd., Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL, Morgan Industries Ltd., Recology Inc., REMONDIS Medison GmbH, Republic Services Inc., Seche Environnement SA, Sharps Compliance Corp., SMS Envocare Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Waste Management Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hazardous waste management market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hazardous waste management market 2017 - 2021 (million MTPA)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (million MTPA)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million MTPA)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million MTPA)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million MTPA)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product (million MTPA)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Solid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Solid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Solid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Solid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Solid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Sludge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Sludge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Sludge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Sludge - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Sludge - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type (million MTPA)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography (million MTPA)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Avalon Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 116: Avalon Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Avalon Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Avalon Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Avalon Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Averda

Exhibit 120: Averda - Overview



Exhibit 121: Averda - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Averda - Key offerings

12.5 Bechtel Corp.

Exhibit 123: Bechtel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Bechtel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Bechtel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Bechtel Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Chloros Environmental Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Chloros Environmental Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Chloros Environmental Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Chloros Environmental Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Clean Harbors Inc.

Exhibit 130: Clean Harbors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Clean Harbors Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Clean Harbors Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Clean Harbors Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Daniels Health

Exhibit 134: Daniels Health - Overview



Exhibit 135: Daniels Health - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Daniels Health - Key offerings

12.9 ENVIRON INDIA

Exhibit 137: ENVIRON INDIA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 138: ENVIRON INDIA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 139: ENVIRON INDIA - Key offerings

12.10 GreenTech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: GreenTech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: GreenTech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: GreenTech Environ Management Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL

Exhibit 143: Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL - Overview



Exhibit 144: Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL - Key offerings

12.12 Morgan Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Morgan Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Morgan Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Morgan Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Recology Inc.

Exhibit 149: Recology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Recology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Recology Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 REMONDIS Medison GmbH

Exhibit 152: REMONDIS Medison GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 153: REMONDIS Medison GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: REMONDIS Medison GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Republic Services Inc.

Exhibit 155: Republic Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Republic Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Republic Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Republic Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Seche Environnement SA

Exhibit 159: Seche Environnement SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Seche Environnement SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Seche Environnement SA - Key offerings

12.17 Sharps Compliance Corp.

Exhibit 162: Sharps Compliance Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Sharps Compliance Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Sharps Compliance Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio