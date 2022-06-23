Hazardous Waste Management Market Outlook, 2025 | By Application and Geography - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2025

Jun 23, 2022, 21:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hazardous Waste Management Market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). 65% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hazardous waste management market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing infrastructure development projects will facilitate the hazardous waste management market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the Hazardous Waste Management Market value is set to grow by 190.88 million MTPA, progressing at a CAGR of 8.13% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Track Pricing, Supply, Demand, Trade, and Distribution Scenario along with Key Customers. View at Special Pricing
The increase in industrial activities is a major factor driving the global hazardous waste management market share growth. Owing to the increase in consumer spending, the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles has increased globally. Economic development has strengthened the confidence of consumers, leading them to purchase more goods, thus increasing industrial activities. High buyer confidence has resulted in increased production and sales of automobiles. Thus, the increased industrial activities result in the production of more wastes. Moreover, the adoption of waste management by the automobile industry has increased because increased demand for raw materials might lead to their depletion. Consequently, measures are being taken to use the materials judiciously and manage the wastes efficiently. Therefore, such growth in industrial activities is expected to drive the global hazardous waste management market during the forecast period, with APAC at the forefront.
|
Hazardous Waste Management Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
190.88 mn MTPA
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.51
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 65%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and Turkey
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Avalon Holdings Corp., Averda, Clean Harbors Inc., Daniels Health, ENVIRON INDIA, Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL, Republic Services Inc., SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
The market is segmented by application (industrial, medical, and others). The hazardous waste management market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial accounts for the largest hazardous waste management market share in the application segment. Industrial waste is generated in any industrial activity and exhibits the properties of hazardous waste. The industrial hazardous wastes comprise of by-products of manufacturing processes or discarded commercial items such as cleaning fluids, nonferrous, and other metals resulting from iron and steel mills, petroleum and coal manufacturing, and other similar facilities. Hence, for efficient management of such hazardous wastes, agencies such as The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) provide guidelines to help the potentially hazardous waste generators identify if they produce hazardous waste. Hence, the global hazardous waste management market by the industrial application will exhibit a fast growth rate during the forecast period.
Hazardous Waste Management Market Sizing
Hazardous Waste Management Market Forecast
Hazardous Waste Management Market Analysis
The high cost involved in hazardous waste management will be a major challenge for the global hazardous waste management market share growth during the forecast period. The potential risk of hazardous wastes depends on their volume, characteristics, and the way the wastes are disposed of and treated. For instance, it is a common practice in hospitals where the staff dumps all the waste items in regulated medical waste containers. Thus, the segregation of wastes adds to the handling and disposal costs. The disposal cost of medical wastes is 22 times greater than the disposal of regular trash. With stringent regulations coming up pertaining to the efficient management of hazardous wastes, new processes, technologies, and techniques have been adopted by the service providers. Such stringent requirements lead to an increase in complexities and higher costs of treatment. Therefore, customers availing the hazardous waste management services must bear high treatment costs, and service providers must fulfill the closure and maintenance requirements. This increases the costs borne by all the entities across the supply chain, which can pose a challenge to market growth.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Avalon Holdings Corp.
- Averda
- Clean Harbors Inc.
- Daniels Health
- ENVIRON INDIA
- Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL
- Republic Services Inc.
- SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
- Waste Management Inc.
The hazardous waste management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
For more vendor insights, latest product offerings, and news with latest market drivers, trends, and challenges. Download Sample Report
Waste Management Market by Service Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The waste management market share is expected to increase to USD 156.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
Plastic Waste Management Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The plastic waste management market share is expected to increase by USD 6.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain: Environmental services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million MTPA)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application by volume - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application by volume
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application by volume
- 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)
- Exhibit 17: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)
- Exhibit 18: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 million MTPA)
- Exhibit 19: Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)
- Exhibit 20: Medical - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 million MTPA)
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application by volume
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application by volume
- 5.7 COVID-19 impact and recovery for application segment
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography (million MTPA)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Avalon Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 45: Avalon Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Avalon Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Avalon Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 48: Avalon Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Averda
- Exhibit 49: Averda - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Averda - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Averda - Key news
- Exhibit 52: Averda - Key offerings
- 10.5 Clean Harbors Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Clean Harbors Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Clean Harbors Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Clean Harbors Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Clean Harbors Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Clean Harbors Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Daniels Health
- Exhibit 58: Daniels Health - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Daniels Health - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Daniels Health - Key offerings
- 10.7 ENVIRON INDIA
- Exhibit 61: ENVIRON INDIA - Overview
- Exhibit 62: ENVIRON INDIA - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: ENVIRON INDIA - Key offerings
- 10.8 Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL
- Exhibit 64: Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL - Key offerings
- 10.9 Republic Services Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Republic Services Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Republic Services Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Republic Services Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Republic Services Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Republic Services Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group
- Exhibit 73: SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group - Overview
- Exhibit 74: SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group - Key news
- Exhibit 76: SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group - Key offerings
- 10.11 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
- Exhibit 77: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Overview
- Exhibit 78: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Key news
- Exhibit 80: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Segment focus
- 10.12 Waste Management Inc.
- Exhibit 82: Waste Management Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Waste Management Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Waste Management Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article