Hazardous Waste Management Market Outlook, 2025 | By Application and Geography - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2025

Hazardous Waste Management Market: Key Driver

The increase in industrial activities is a major factor driving the global hazardous waste management market share growth. Owing to the increase in consumer spending, the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles has increased globally. Economic development has strengthened the confidence of consumers, leading them to purchase more goods, thus increasing industrial activities. High buyer confidence has resulted in increased production and sales of automobiles. Thus, the increased industrial activities result in the production of more wastes. Moreover, the adoption of waste management by the automobile industry has increased because increased demand for raw materials might lead to their depletion. Consequently, measures are being taken to use the materials judiciously and manage the wastes efficiently. Therefore, such growth in industrial activities is expected to drive the global hazardous waste management market during the forecast period, with APAC at the forefront.

Hazardous Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13% Market growth 2021-2025 190.88 mn MTPA Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and Turkey Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avalon Holdings Corp., Averda, Clean Harbors Inc., Daniels Health, ENVIRON INDIA, Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL, Republic Services Inc., SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Hazardous Waste Management Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by application (industrial, medical, and others). The hazardous waste management market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial accounts for the largest hazardous waste management market share in the application segment. Industrial waste is generated in any industrial activity and exhibits the properties of hazardous waste. The industrial hazardous wastes comprise of by-products of manufacturing processes or discarded commercial items such as cleaning fluids, nonferrous, and other metals resulting from iron and steel mills, petroleum and coal manufacturing, and other similar facilities. Hence, for efficient management of such hazardous wastes, agencies such as The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) provide guidelines to help the potentially hazardous waste generators identify if they produce hazardous waste. Hence, the global hazardous waste management market by the industrial application will exhibit a fast growth rate during the forecast period.

The Market Covers the Following Areas:

Hazardous Waste Management Market Sizing

Hazardous Waste Management Market Forecast

Hazardous Waste Management Market Analysis

Hazardous Waste Management Market: Major Challenge

The high cost involved in hazardous waste management will be a major challenge for the global hazardous waste management market share growth during the forecast period. The potential risk of hazardous wastes depends on their volume, characteristics, and the way the wastes are disposed of and treated. For instance, it is a common practice in hospitals where the staff dumps all the waste items in regulated medical waste containers. Thus, the segregation of wastes adds to the handling and disposal costs. The disposal cost of medical wastes is 22 times greater than the disposal of regular trash. With stringent regulations coming up pertaining to the efficient management of hazardous wastes, new processes, technologies, and techniques have been adopted by the service providers. Such stringent requirements lead to an increase in complexities and higher costs of treatment. Therefore, customers availing the hazardous waste management services must bear high treatment costs, and service providers must fulfill the closure and maintenance requirements. This increases the costs borne by all the entities across the supply chain, which can pose a challenge to market growth.

Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Avalon Holdings Corp.

Averda

Clean Harbors Inc.

Daniels Health

ENVIRON INDIA

Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL

Republic Services Inc.

SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Waste Management Inc.

The hazardous waste management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain: Environmental services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application by volume - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application by volume

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application by volume

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 17: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 18: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 million MTPA)

Exhibit 19: Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 20: Medical - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 million MTPA)

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application by volume

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application by volume

5.7 COVID-19 impact and recovery for application segment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million MTPA)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography (million MTPA)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Avalon Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 45: Avalon Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Avalon Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Avalon Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Avalon Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Averda

Exhibit 49: Averda - Overview



Exhibit 50: Averda - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Averda - Key news



Exhibit 52: Averda - Key offerings

10.5 Clean Harbors Inc.

Exhibit 53: Clean Harbors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Clean Harbors Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Clean Harbors Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 56: Clean Harbors Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Clean Harbors Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Daniels Health

Exhibit 58: Daniels Health - Overview



Exhibit 59: Daniels Health - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Daniels Health - Key offerings

10.7 ENVIRON INDIA

Exhibit 61: ENVIRON INDIA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 62: ENVIRON INDIA - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 63: ENVIRON INDIA - Key offerings

10.8 Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL

Exhibit 64: Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL - Overview



Exhibit 65: Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL - Key news



Exhibit 67: Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL - Key offerings

10.9 Republic Services Inc.

Exhibit 68: Republic Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Republic Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Republic Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Republic Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Republic Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group

Exhibit 73: SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group - Overview



Exhibit 74: SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group - Product and service



Exhibit 75: SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group - Key news



Exhibit 76: SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group - Key offerings

10.11 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Exhibit 77: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Overview



Exhibit 78: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Business segments



Exhibit 79: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Key news



Exhibit 80: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Segment focus

10.12 Waste Management Inc.

Exhibit 82: Waste Management Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Waste Management Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Waste Management Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

