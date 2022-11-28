Hazel Finn Acquires Wireless Support and enters the Managed Mobility Services Market

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazel Finn LLC is proud to announce the acquisition of Titan Communications LLC, dba Wireless Support, with the support of DL Capital Partners. Wireless Support helps small to medium sized businesses manage all aspects of their mobile phone and tablet fleets. The company was founded in 2008, resides in Los Angeles and serves a loyal customer base across the US. They have deep knowledge of the telecom carriers, hardware suppliers, and software developers, putting them in an ideal position to provide value added services to their clients.

Chris Kolar, of Hazel Finn LLC, is taking over as CEO of Wireless Support and brings with him 15 years of corporate experience, an MBA from UCLA Anderson and an engineering degree from the University of Southern California. Chris stated, "this company has tremendous growth potential. Their robust service offering, strong partnerships and healthy industry tailwinds serve as a strong foundation. Once the company's systems are modernized and more structure is instilled, the business will be primed to scale."

Hazel Finn LLC is a micro private equity firm based in Los Angeles. DL Capital Partners is an independent sponsor private equity firm that makes control investments in high-quality small to medium-sized businesses in the US.

