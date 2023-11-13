HAZEL HAWKINS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL INKS TWO YEAR CONTRACT WITH ANTHEM BLUE CROSS

News provided by

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

13 Nov, 2023, 16:20 ET

New Contract Allows Continuum of Care, Higher Reimbursements With Largest Insurer in San Benito County 

HOLLISTER, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, (HHMH) announced today that it has successfully concluded contract negotiations with Anthem Blue Cross on a new two-year agreement for commercial/employer-sponsored plans. 

The new contract allows those in San Benito County insured by Anthem the comfort and convenience of accessing their healthcare services locally at HHMH and its clinics in the San Benito Health Care District. Currently, Anthem is the largest insurer in San Benito County. 

Additionally, the contract allows for increases in reimbursements for care in years one and two of the contract. 

"We are very pleased with this new contract," said Mary Casillas, Interim CEO for HHMH. "Through the hard work of our leadership team, as well as with our counterparts at Anthem, we believe we have negotiated a contract that allows us to continue to deliver quality healthcare for the residents of San Benito County, while also improving reimbursements for that care." 

"This new agreement demonstrates the strong commitment by both organizations to deliver access to high-quality, affordable care for the commercial health plan members in San Benito County we mutually serve," said Beth Andersen, president of Anthem Blue Cross. "We value our longstanding relationship with Hazel Hawkins Memorial as we work together to improve health outcomes for the community." 

The new contract will go into effect on January 1, 2024. 

About Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital 

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is a full-service, public agency hospital delivering modern medicine and compassionate care to the growing San Benito County community. HHMH offers hundreds of health services across multiple locations, including top-tier specialists, a modern Emergency Department, and a state-of-the-art Women's Center. To learn more about Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation, please visit www.hazelhawkins.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marcus Young
Phone: (415) 505-2524
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Also from this source

SAN BENITO HEALTH CARE DISTRICT RECEIVES LETTER OF INTENT FOR HAZEL HAWKINS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

The San Benito Health Care District (District) and Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) announced today that they received a Letter of Intent (LOI) ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.