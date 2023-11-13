HAZEL HAWKINS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL INKS TWO YEAR CONTRACT WITH ANTHEM BLUE CROSS

New Contract Allows Continuum of Care, Higher Reimbursements With Largest Insurer in San Benito County

HOLLISTER, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, (HHMH) announced today that it has successfully concluded contract negotiations with Anthem Blue Cross on a new two-year agreement for commercial/employer-sponsored plans.

The new contract allows those in San Benito County insured by Anthem the comfort and convenience of accessing their healthcare services locally at HHMH and its clinics in the San Benito Health Care District. Currently, Anthem is the largest insurer in San Benito County.

Additionally, the contract allows for increases in reimbursements for care in years one and two of the contract.

"We are very pleased with this new contract," said Mary Casillas, Interim CEO for HHMH. "Through the hard work of our leadership team, as well as with our counterparts at Anthem, we believe we have negotiated a contract that allows us to continue to deliver quality healthcare for the residents of San Benito County, while also improving reimbursements for that care."

"This new agreement demonstrates the strong commitment by both organizations to deliver access to high-quality, affordable care for the commercial health plan members in San Benito County we mutually serve," said Beth Andersen, president of Anthem Blue Cross. "We value our longstanding relationship with Hazel Hawkins Memorial as we work together to improve health outcomes for the community."

The new contract will go into effect on January 1, 2024.

About Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is a full-service, public agency hospital delivering modern medicine and compassionate care to the growing San Benito County community. HHMH offers hundreds of health services across multiple locations, including top-tier specialists, a modern Emergency Department, and a state-of-the-art Women's Center. To learn more about Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation, please visit www.hazelhawkins.com.

