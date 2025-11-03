Hazel Technologies, Inc. Expands Partnership with QFresh Lab

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazel Technologies Inc., a technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and combat food waste, today announced an expanded partnership arrangement with QFresh Lab, North America's premiere independent post-harvest physiology laboratory. In its new and expanded role, QFresh Lab will continue to support the packaging film side of Hazel's business, including its flagship Breatheway product, but will provide additional support for postharvest physiology expertise, sustainable packaging resources, as well as laboratory testing services.

"QFresh Lab has been an invaluable partner for Hazel and has done wonders to advance our innovation and related applications for our Breatheway solution," explained Parker Booth, CEO for Hazel Technologies. "With this expanded partnership, we seek to penetrate new market segments such as floral, seafood, meats, and coffee. The Breatheway membrane used in conjunction with specialty packaging companies' offerings is a key growth opportunity we can capitalize on."

"With the unique gas transmission features of Hazel's Breatheway membrane combined with its temperature modulation properties, we are very excited to add our expertise and see how far we can take this unique postharvest packaging technology," said Jeffrey Brandenburg, Founder, QFresh Lab.

Qfresh Lab provides a range of services including Postharvest Physiology Resources, Respiration Rate (RR) Analysis, Package Design, Shelf-Life Testing, Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), and General Consulting.

Prior to the new agreement, QFresh and Hazel have worked together for about two years, with QFresh primarily supporting Hazel's technology requirements and sourcing unique packaging films to augment Hazel's Breatheway technology.

To date, Hazel's solutions have accompanied 5 billion pounds of produce in transit, helping to eliminate 400 million pounds of waste. This remarkable impact led to Hazel being recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the country's "Most Innovative Companies" (Hazel was ranked #5 in the "Agriculture" category).

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.

Hazel Technologies is a technology company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services many of the world's largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company's World Changing Ideas and winner of "Best Sustainable Packaging" at the World Food Innovation Awards, the company's patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About QFresh Lab

The Q Fresh Lab /JSB Group, LLC is an international consulting and laboratory firm specializing in sustainable packaging design and technology, post-harvest physiology technology, MAP packaging, food processing equipment and food safety, for the fresh food industry. The mission of the QFresh Lab/JSB Group is to be the leading global technology and testing resource for the flexible, produce, and food packaging industries by providing participating companies testing, consulting, sales, marketing, market research, training, and management support.

