Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise Streamlines Application Modernization Projects Utilizing Multi-Cloud Architectures

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast , the leading open source in-memory computing platform, today announced updates to its managed service that enables enterprises to simplify the delivery of multi-cloud capabilities to application modernization projects. Previously available only on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise is now available on Microsoft Azure and includes a new WAN Replication capability to easily connect multiple clouds, regardless of the provider.

According to research in collaboration with Intel1, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud are one of the top 5 technologies or trends identified as the most disruptive by IT decision makers. In addition to avoiding vendor lock-in and improving availability, multi-cloud strategies provide the ability to deploy resources closer to the end-user to deliver a better overall experience.

With Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise, Hazelcast maintains the software deployment as a managed service for customers, enabling rapid uptime and freeing customers to focus on developing innovative, business-critical applications. Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise runs the Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise edition, providing customers with advanced features that include high-density scale, over-the-wire encryption and replication/failover capabilities that provide extra protection across zones, regions and cloud vendors.

"Hazelcast's managed service solves performance and reliability issues that prevent enterprises from migrating to the cloud and the addition of Microsoft Azure provides more flexibility in deployment options," said Kelly Herrell, CEO of Hazelcast. "Factor in the WAN Replication capability for multi-cloud applications and customers can act instantaneously on data anywhere."

Edge to Cloud to Data Center

Facilitating a connection between clusters, WAN Replication is a proven feature of Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise which allows customers to synchronize data across data centers. Now a part of Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise, WAN Replication opens new possibilities to support data and applications regardless of location. More importantly, it enables customers with multi-cloud strategies to leverage a consistent in-memory computing platform regardless of the application's location.

The addition of WAN Replication opens new opportunities for enterprises related to customer experience, availability and scalability. While business requirements like disaster recovery (DR) and load balancing may be among the first that leverage this feature, the ability to replicate data across the different clouds also opens up the ability to deploy applications closer to customers and to data sources. With edge computing starting to become mainstream, Hazelcast is the only data storage and processing platform that can be deployed at the edge, cloud and on-premises, resulting in a significant reduction of latency and an overall improvement in application performance, providing an enhanced customer experience.

Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise and Microsoft Azure

Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise, now available on Microsoft Azure, is already available on AWS where it has SOC2 Type 1 compliance and with Type 2 expected by the end of the year. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and IBM Cloud are currently on the roadmap.

