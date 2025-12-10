Hazelcast Named a Strong Performer in Streaming Data Platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast, the real-time distributed computing and caching platform, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2025. Hazelcast believes this recognition reflects the company's sustained momentum and the critical role its technology plays for enterprises requiring resilient, low-latency, and high-performance processing.

The report evaluated the 15 most significant streaming data platform providers, focusing on current offering, strategy, and customer feedback.

In an era where automated systems must make decisions in milliseconds, traditional batch processing and disjointed streaming architectures often fall short. Hazelcast believes its position in the Forrester Wave corroborates its unique architectural approach: a live data platform fusing high-performance stream processing directly with an in-memory data grid.

"For Hazelcast, being recognized as a Strong Performer showcases that the market is embracing Hazelcast's vision of a unified live data platform," said Eric Bochner, CEO of Hazelcast. "Enterprises are no longer just moving and storing data; they are automating actions with in-line processes. Whether it's real-time payment processing or powering AI/ML, speed and resilience are the new currencies in modern applications. Hazelcast uniquely removes the trade-offs between processing power and data access speed, enabling our customers the ability to act the moment data is created."

In its vendor profile, the report includes the following description of Hazelcast: "Hazelcast's vision is to provide a high-performance streaming data platform that uses its in-memory engine to deliver ultra-low latency for real-time applications and AI agents. Its focus on extensibility and fault tolerance drives adoption among enterprises that need rapid, reliable data processing. It is investing in in-memory technology and platform integration to support low-latency streaming use cases."

"Hazelcast excels at extensibility and fault tolerance, enabling robust performance for low-latency streaming workloads in enterprise applications. It supports use cases like real-time caching and low-latency analytics with high reliability for various industries, such as finance, e-commerce, and supply chain. It offers solid analytics and performance architecture," the Forrester report concluded.

While many platforms focus strictly on moving data from point A to point B, Hazelcast allows organizations to process, store, and act on data within a single runtime. This "co-location" of compute and state delivers the sub-millisecond response times, scalability, and resilience essential for mission-critical use cases.

Momentum for the Real-Time AI Era

Hazelcast's recognition comes as the company accelerates its roadmap to support the next generation of AI/ML. As organizations transition from batch AI/ML to real-time inference—executing predictions directly on live data—a resilient, ultra-fast state store paired with event processing becomes a foundational requirement.

About Hazelcast

Hazelcast is a live data platform for the Real-Time era. It instantly acts on data in motion by unifying streaming compute and in-memory storage in a single, resilient runtime. By processing data before it is stored, Hazelcast enables Global 2000 enterprises to build mission-critical, real-time applications that drive revenue, mitigate risk, and power AI/ML. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Hazelcast powers mission-critical workloads for leaders in finance services, telecommunications, and retail. Learn more at www.hazelcast.com.

