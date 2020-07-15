Hazelcast, Sorint Expand Partnership to Address Rapidly Increasing In-Memory Computing Adoption

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast , the leading open source in-memory computing platform, and Sorint.Lab S.p.A. a next-generation system integrator, today announced the expansion of its partnership to include North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, under this agreement, Sorint is expanding its in-memory practice to address the increasing demand for low-latency and high-scale data processing and compute solutions to support digital transformation, edge and cloud initiatives, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) deployments encompassing the Hazelcast in-memory computing platform.

"Across all the member companies within the Sorint Group's solution portfolio, we are extremely proud and excited by the results of our partnership with Hazelcast to-date and the advancements its in-memory data grid, event-stream processing engine and cloud managed service offerings," said Luca Pedrazzini, managing director of Sorint.Lab Group. "We have increased our investments in this partnership as we see Hazelcast continuing to be the leading open source in-memory computing platform."

Founded more than 30-years ago, Sorint became a value added reseller (VAR) for Hazelcast in early 2018 to support the Southern Europe region. Since then, Hazelcast and Sorint have co-sponsored go-to-market activities, including training and sales motions for Sorint's leading customers in the financial services, e-Commerce and other vertical markets. At the core of the Sorint in-memory practice is a group of senior solution architects and consultants certified on Hazelcast's technologies and with decades of experience in complex enterprise IT implementations.

In addition to the expansion of supported regions, Sorint will become a preferred training and systems integrator (SI) partner for Hazelcast and its in-memory computing solutions globally.

"Sorint has been a valued partner for several years now and by expanding our partnership, Hazelcast is gaining a force multiplier that will enable us to better serve our current and future customers," said Chris Wilson, chief revenue officer (CRO) at Hazelcast. "In addition to its familiarity with Hazelcast, we're excited by the alignment of our respective partner ecosystems, especially with IBM and Red Hat."

In May, Hazelcast was announced as a featured member of the IBM Edge Ecosystem. At the center of the ecosystem is the IBM Edge Application Manager which automates and enables the secure and remote management of AI, analytics and IoT workloads, delivering real-time analysis and insight at scale – up to 10,000 devices simultaneously. Additionally, it released a number of optimizations that simplifies the deployment of Hazelcast Jet, its real-time event streaming engine, within Red Hat OpenShift environments.

