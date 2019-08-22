Hazelden Betty Ford, CentraCare collaborate to confront addiction crisis

CENTER CITY, Minn., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation announced today the expansion of its Patient Care Network—the first of its kind in the addiction treatment industry—to include CentraCare, a Minnesota-based health system serving central, west central and southwest Minnesota.

CentraCare is the first Minnesota health system to join the network, and the largest rural health provider in the state.

"The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has a long history and culture of knowledge-sharing with individuals and organizations," said Bob Poznanovich, vice president of business development for the national nonprofit addiction treatment provider, "and we are pleased to have a leading-edge provider like CentraCare join this important initiative, increasing access to high-quality treatment to more people where they are at."

"Providing excellent care in our communities means partnering with other organizations in meaningful ways," said Ken Holmen, M.D., president and CEO of CentraCare. "Combining the expertise of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation with care teams in Central Minnesota will ensure patients throughout the region are connected to the resources and help they need—when they need it most."

As a member of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network, CentraCare will have access to tools and collaborative consultation for their organization's leadership, staff, patients, families and communities. This is especially timely as the opioid crisis places added pressures on hospital systems, substance use disorder treatment providers, primary acute mental health providers and other specialty providers across the country.

"Our experience, knowledge and expertise uniquely position us as a 'Center of Excellence' to create wide clinical alliances and share our expertise with other innovative health care systems like CentraCare," said Poznanovich. "This exciting program allows us to team up to help more people and better meet the needs of today's changing health care world. It builds on our position as a leader in the industry by taking the best of what we do and who we are and sharing it with like-minded organizations that have the same philosophy and commitment to treating patients and improving treatment outcomes."

Poznanovich noted that the Patient Care Network will also allow Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation patients to more easily and readily connect with other care providers throughout the country after leaving the Foundation's treatment programs. Long-term engagement with care is a key aspect of improved outcomes for patients with substance use disorders.

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient treatment for adults and youth, the Foundation has 17 locations nationwide and collaborates with an expansive network throughout health care. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at www.HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter @hazldnbettyford.

About CentraCare

Our roots go back to 1886 when St. Cloud Hospital was built to serve the health care needs of people living in Central Minnesota. In 1995, CentraCare was formed, which today includes 8 hospitals located in St. Cloud, Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville, Willmar, Redwood Falls and Sauk Centre. We also have more than 30 clinics, 11 senior housing facilities and 8 long-term care facilities throughout the area.

CentraCare has grown to meet the needs of the communities and is now one of the largest health systems in Minnesota. This means we're able to offer the latest advancements in care, technology and treatments close to home. But what makes CentraCare special is not our facilities or technology. It's our people. We live in the communities we serve. We're neighbors, friends and family. Learn more at www.centracare.com.

