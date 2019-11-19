Hazelden Betty Ford podcast earns national award

CENTER CITY, Minn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation—a national leader in addiction treatment, education and advocacy—has been selected by Modern Healthcare as a 2019 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards winner for its "Let's Talk Addiction and Recovery" podcast.

"Our north star since we launched the 'Let's Talk' podcast has been to seamlessly blend information and inspiration for both addiction treatment professionals and those touched by addiction in their personal lives," said Melissa Fors, vice president of marketing strategy at Hazelden Betty Ford, which earned a Gold Award in the provider/insurer audio campaign category.

"'Let's Talk' is focused on education and advocacy, which is why I think it has resonated so well," Fors added. "It has enabled us to share the knowledge, experience and wisdom of thought leaders and reach an exponentially broader audience than ever before. I'm proud that the team's hard work has been recognized with this honor from Modern Healthcare."

The "Let's Talk" podcast series, hosted by bestselling author and national recovery advocate William C. Moyers, features leading addiction and recovery experts discussing addiction trends, topics and challenges, as well as research, best practices, innovations and stories of hope that highlight the promise and possibility of recovery. Recent episodes included an inspiring talk with three young adults about the process of rebuilding their lives after struggling with addiction, and a discussion with psychiatrist Stephen Delisi, M.D., about the warning signs of alcohol use disorder.

"The United States is in the worst addiction crisis it has ever seen, and we recognize the huge public need for compassionate, reliable information about the disease and its solutions," said Hazelden Betty Ford marketing director Lisa Stangl, executive producer for the series. "The 'Let's Talk' podcast is first and foremost a helpful resource, but it comes in an interesting, brief, and highly consumable package that has created an audience beyond our expectations."

Now in its sixth year, the Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards program identifies and recognizes outstanding healthcare marketing campaigns that advance provider, insurer, supplier and advocacy group efforts to deliver high quality, affordable and accessible healthcare; promote the health of individual patients, groups and communities; and help organizations thrive and grow in today's rapidly changing healthcare environment.

"Technology in this day and age means consumers face a near-constant barrage of messages. That has made impact especially difficult for marketers. The complexity and regulations that are specific to healthcare bring even bigger challenges," said Modern Healthcare Editor Aurora Aguilar. "So, when healthcare marketers are able to cut through the noise and make an impression, it should be rewarded. The winners of the 2019 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards created meaningful and engaging campaigns that connected with their audiences."

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient treatment for adults and youth, the Foundation has 17 locations nationwide and collaborates with an expansive network throughout health care. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at www.HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter @hazldnbettyford.

