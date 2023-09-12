Hazel's Expedited Freight Secures Spot on 2023 Inc. 5000

Operating from Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio Terminals

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazel's Expedited Freight, a Dallas-based logistics and transportation company, earned a spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The ranking follows Hazel's 2022 inclusion on the SMU Cox Dallas100™, honoring North Texas' 100 fast-growing private companies.

Dustin Marshall, CEO of Hazel's, attributes the ranking to the sustained focus on expanding Hazel's geographic presence across Texas while providing top-tier customer service. "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is great recognition for our team and validates their amazing work and dedication during a tumultuous time in the freight market. In an industry where companies file for bankruptcy every day, our team has thrived by focusing on the needs of our customers to earn their trust and confidence. We're honored to be recognized this way," said Marshall.

Since its founding in 1977, Hazel's has become one of Texas' largest expedited freight companies, serving its customers through access to versatile equipment. Whether moving small boxes for small businesses, delivering 100,000-pound excavators for large industrial companies, or managing complex logistics during disasters for the State of Texas – Hazel's makes it happen.

Balancing its rapid growth with a commitment to employee well-being, Hazel's stands out in its industry by focusing on family. "We are committed to getting drivers home for dinner and weekend soccer games. We believe that providing our employees with a nurturing family environment allows them to thrive. Our family is our business," said Marshall.

As the company looks ahead, it remains committed to building lasting partnerships through top-tier customer service and fostering a family-first atmosphere.

About Hazel's Expedited Freight

Hazel's Expedited Freight, a trusted leader in the expedited freight industry since 1977, delivers on the promises made by its clients. As a female-founded family business, Hazel's puts family values at the core of its operations. Today, the company provides point-to-point courier services, scheduled same-day deliveries, expedited "hot shot" deliveries, and over-the-road long-distance transport services from its terminals in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas. Hazel's Expedited Freight is committed to providing exceptional service and driving continued success for its clients and its growth recognized by Inc. 5000 and SMU Cox Dallas100™. For more information, visit www.hazels.com.

