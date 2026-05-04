Hazelview Investments and Presima Complete Strategic Transaction to Strengthen Global REIT Platform

Two REIT specialists join forces to create one of the most experienced and innovation-driven global real estate securities teams - blending talent, technology, and global reach for investors.

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Hazelview Investments and Presima today announced that they have completed a strategic transaction to bring together their respective global REIT teams. This alignment positions the combined platform to deliver deeper research, broader global reach, and enhanced client service across the real estate securities space.

Under the terms of the transaction, Hazelview will assume Presima's investment management contracts. Key Presima professionals will join Hazelview's global REIT team and continue to lead the strategies they oversaw at Presima, ensuring continuity for existing clients.

By bringing Presima's REIT strategies and investment expertise onto Hazelview's global platform — with offices in Toronto, New York, Hamburg, and Hong Kong — the transaction strengthens the firm's ability to deliver:

Deeper research and analytical capabilities

Expanded global REIT coverage

Greater scale to support future growth

A broader range of investment solutions

A stronger value proposition for investors

"With this strategic alignment, we are further enhancing our best-in-class REIT business," said Corrado Russo, Co-CEO & CIO Public Real Estate at Hazelview Investments. "Our shared vision is to serve clients better by combining talent, technology, and global reach."

"We are excited to join Hazelview Investments' platform and accelerate the growth of the strategies our clients trust," said Marc-André Flageole, Managing Director, Public Markets & Head of Presima. "Clients will get access to a strong platform underpinned by familiar leadership."

The transaction follows careful planning, and clients should expect a seamless transition of portfolio management, reporting, compliance, and administration.

About Hazelview Investments

Hazelview Investments Inc. is a global real estate investment firm with more than 25 years of experience and over $10 billion* in assets under management. Our strategically integrated investment platform gives investors single-point access to both private and public market opportunities. Through our range of in-house investment, development, and property management capabilities, our goal is to deliver repeatable risk-adjusted returns for our clients.

We provide a diversified range of real estate investment solutions — including equity and debt strategies across public and private markets — to institutions and consultants in strategic markets around the world. These solutions are delivered through separately managed accounts and a variety of fund structures, tailored to investor jurisdiction, investment size, and strategy. Guided by deep expertise, data-driven insights, and an ownership approach to investment, we actively aim to create and enhance value for investors, partners, and communities. Learn more at hazelview.com.

*as of December 31, 2025.

About Presima

Presima is a specialist asset manager that excels in its niche listed REIT market. As a long-term growth objective for our clients, we aim to achieve great investment results through rigorous real estate focused analysis. We offer one of the longest track records in the industry. We think differently and are not afraid to innovate. Throughout the years, our team has developed many strategies to meet our clients' evolving needs, including Global REIT absolute and relative strategies as well as Global Real Assets and Listed Infrastructure strategies. Visit presima.com to learn more.

SOURCE Hazelview Investments