Hazleton Bakery to Drive Future Growth for Aspire Bakeries

"This expansion brings opportunity for the company and the community," said Tyson Yu, CEO, Aspire Bakeries, the company behind beloved brands such as La Brea Bakery and Otis Spunkmeyer. "The state-of-the-art line allows us to meet increasing demand for Pennant Puff Pastry in the foodservice industry."

This investment also gives Aspire Bakeries the ability to further innovate and disrupt the puff pastry market segment, Yu added.

Pennant Puff Pastry is a favorite among chefs because of its ease of use and versatility for menus throughout the day. "The frozen pastry offers convenience with creativity," said Beau Netzer, Chief Commercial Officer - Foodservice, Aspire Bakeries. "Along with boosting production, the Hazleton bakery will have the capability to produce multiple sizes, formats, and configurations."

The Hazleton bakery opened in 1992 and Aspire Bakeries employees' pride and commitment to workplace safety and sustainability have consistently been on display. Today, the bakery employs 150 associates. Since 2018, the Hazleton Bakery has been honored with the American Baking Association's Workplace Safety Award, and since 2016, the bakery has achieved the highest AA rating on its annual BRC Food Safety Audit. The 113,000 square foot Hazleton bakery was one of Aspire Bakeries' first locations to convert to all LED lights and has achieved a 97% waste diversion rate.

This bakery expansion continues Aspire Bakeries' growth trajectory since becoming an independently owned business in 2021. In addition to producing Pennant Puff Pastry, the Hazleton bakery makes custom-baked goods for strategic customer partners.

About Pennant Puff Pastry

Founded in 1938, Pennant is an Aspire Bakeries brand that has a long-standing reputation with chefs, known especially for its best-in-class puff pastry. The Pennant brand comes to life when chefs use the puff pastry as the foundation for savory and sweet menu applications including appetizers, bite-sized desserts, flatbread pizzas, and sandwiches.

About Aspire Bakeries

Aspire Bakeries is a North American baking company with a leadership position in specialty frozen baked goods. Formed from leading bakery companies, its innovative food portfolio includes breads, artisan breads, buns, cookies, donuts, muffins, and pastries from beloved brands including La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer, and Pennant.

