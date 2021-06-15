Hazleton Treatment Services opens to provide opioid addiction treatment for local communities

HAZLETON, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable treatment for individuals struggling with substance abuse, has opened Hazleton Treatment Services in Hazleton, Pennsylvania.

Located at 534 W. Broad Street, Hazleton Treatment Services is Pinnacle's second outpatient addiction treatment center in Luzerne County and opens at a time when drug overdose deaths have increased dramatically—largely due to the stress of the pandemic and the presence of fentanyl on the streets. Pinnacle's Miners Medical in Ashley has been serving approximately 550 patients per day but is relocating to a larger space in Wilkes-Barre because the need for treatment is so great.

A report released in December of 2020 showed that Luzerne County exceeded its 2019 drug overdose deaths. According to County Manager C. David Pedri, there were 144 overdose deaths at the time the report was released, with another 15 pending. In 2019, the county recorded 128 overdose deaths.

"The commonwealth has worked so hard over the past several years to fight the opioid epidemic, and now, unfortunately, the numbers are going in the wrong direction," said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers. "It's clear more treatment is needed so we will continue to partner with the Wolf administration and local communities in providing the best possible care for anyone who needs help."

Hazleton Treatment Services offers medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for adult men and women suffering from opioid use disorder.

MAT includes FDA-approved medicines methadone and buprenorphine (Suboxone) to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and pain pill addiction; prevent relapse; and help ease the physical discomfort that accompanies opioid recovery. Individual and group counseling also is provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care.

As part of its gold standard of treatment for opioid addiction, Hazleton Treatment Services will also provide family counseling, relapse prevention, and specialized programming for pregnant women, all through a trauma-informed approach.

The ultimate goal of MAT is full recovery, including the ability to live a self-directed life. This treatment approach has been shown to improve patient survival; increase retention in treatment; decrease illicit opiate use and other criminal activity; increase patients' ability to gain and maintain employment; and more.

All of Pinnacle's programs in the commonwealth are PA Department of Human Services Centers of Excellence with the exception of Hazleton Treatment Services, which will need to apply for the designation.

Hazleton Treatment Services has the capacity to treat 300 patients daily and is open Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.- 2 p.m., and Saturday, 6- 9 a.m. The program accepts Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, and offers reasonable self-pay rates. It plans to take Medicare in 2022. Individuals are encouraged to call 570-497-5173 for a free confidential assessment.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Headquartered in New Jersey, Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving more than 33,000 patients daily in California (Aegis Treatment Centers), Georgia (HealthQwest), Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 115 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming with recovery homes, and outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com.

SOURCE Pinnacle Treatment Centers