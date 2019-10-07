Hazmat University Announces Hazardous Materials Online Training for Limited Quantities and Lithium Batteries

Known for its comprehensive online training, Hazmat University provides education on the hazardous materials transportation regulations which stipulate specifically how a particular hazardous material must be prepared and packaged for transportation, including strict quantity limitations and requisite communication in the form of package marks, labels, and documentation to ensure all in the transportation chain are aware of the presence of the materials.

To ensure public and environmental safety, those materials deemed capable of posing a risk to health, safety, property or the environment during transportation must be prepared and transported strictly in accordance with long-standing U.S. Department of Transportation and international transportation regulations.

These regulations mandate that any person performing a job function that facilitates the safe transportation of hazardous materials receive current and appropriate training on a regular basis so that they may perform those functions compliantly and safely.

As part of its commitment to providing cutting-edge, high-quality education, Hazmat University recently announced the launch of Limited Quantities Training and expanded its course offerings for the transport of Lithium Batteries.

Limited Quantities Training

Since its inception, Hazmat University has provided industry-leading online hazardous materials training in support of the safe transportation of hazardous materials by ground, air, and vessel. Hazmat University is pleased to announce the launch of online training courses specific to the transportation of hazardous materials in limited quantities.

As with all of Hazmat University's online training, these Limited Quantities Courses have been developed by hazardous materials regulatory specialists with decades of experience in the hazmat shipping industry, who have developed these courses in the interest of streamlining the training process associated with shipping Limited Quantities, while ensuring full compliance with the hazardous materials regulations of:

Title 49 of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (49 CFR);

The ICAO Technical Instructions for the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods by Air (ICAO TI) and the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations (IATA DGR); and

The International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code (IMDG Code).

These modal and multi-modal courses provide detailed instructions for packaging, marking, labeling, and documenting Limited Quantities shipments.

Lithium Batteries Training

Hazmat University has also recently diversified its online training offerings for the transport of lithium batteries , now offering supplemental training courses in the individual ground, air and vessel transportation modes or appropriate multi-modal content of the learner's choice.

Lithium batteries are highly prevalent, used in everything from cell phones to vehicles, yet they pose unique challenges during transport. Of particular concern is something called "thermal runaway,'' a chain reaction resulting in increasing heat that can lead to fire and explosions. This uncontrollable reaction is often the result of a short-circuit or damage to the product and poses enhanced risks to the transportation system. Due to this risk, international and national regulations exist to ensure safety with regards to the manufacturing, testing, and transportation of these batteries by vessel, ground, and air.

Hazmat University's Modal and Multi-Modal Lithium Batteries Courses:

Include content designed to address up-to-date requirements necessary for the transportation of lithium batteries.

Satisfies mandatory supplemental initial and recurrent training requirements.

Provides the mode-specific requirements found in Title 49 of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (49 CFR), the International Air Transport Association Dangerous Goods Regulations (IATA DGR), and the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code (IMDG Code).

Consolidated training options available, saving time and money.

Benefits of Training with Hazmat University

Hazmat University's unique learning platform and diverse offerings provide learners with a wide range of benefits including:

Easy online offering and registration (for one person or the whole company);

Self-paced instruction to fit busy schedules;

Affordable tuition;

Available online 24/7;

Intuitive and easy to use;

Instant training record provided upon successful completion.

Registration Is Open To:

Individuals or organizations who are ready to enroll hazmat employees, in addition to those who are simply seeking to learn more about the requirements for transporting hazardous materials in commerce, may contact Hazmat University directly via its website or by way of the media contact below.

Contact:

Tomas Gallo

(954)334-1343

tomas@nextlevelsem.com

SOURCE Hazmat University