Hazmat University Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary of Delivering Quality Online Dangerous Goods Training

In the fall of 2009, after over a quarter century of providing classroom-based instruction, onsite training, software, and consulting, the Bureau of Dangerous Goods created Hazmat University Online Training to provide online students the same comprehensive training offered in classroom and onsite settings, for which the Bureau has long been known as an industry leader.

We are proud to say that since the inception of the Hazmat University online training platform, many thousands of participants have completed training, with a dramatic growth in course volume over the years. Never content to rest on our success, we are always developing and updating content to address regulatory and industry needs, in addition to continuously incorporating innovative technology.

A Unique Learning Platform Tailored for the Shipping Industry

A broad range of industries rely on a steady supply of both raw and processed materials utilized in the production of goods. From agriculture to manufacturing, materials classified as "dangerous goods" are used daily to produce everyday items used and purchased by consumers and businesses alike.

Such materials require that shippers comply with stringent Federal and International Regulations which prescribe the requirements for classification, identification, packaging, marks, labels, placards, and documentation if required and so much more in order to ensure both public and environmental safety. Those who are responsible for transporting such materials by ground, air, or vessel are required to undergo training and certification.

At Hazmat University, our regulatory and training professionals continue to develop courses intended to increase training productivity, with greater flexibility and value than ever, such as our new Limited Quantities and Lithium Batteries online training courses. As we move forward into our 11th year and beyond, we look forward to continued growth and the introduction of new and streamlined online training offerings.

A Raffle to Celebrate 10 Years of Successful Online Training

As part of reaching this milestone, Hazmat University is running a raffle for a 7th Generation Apple iPad. This iPad features a generous 128 GB of memory, crystal clear 10.2" display, and a blazing fast A10 Fusion chip capable of multi-tasking with ease.

The lucky winner of this raffle will be able to work, learn, create, and play like never before. With support from the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, as well as over a million available apps, and a front and back camera, this iPad is ready to get the job done at work, home, or on the go.

Raffle Details and Entry Requirements

Those interested in participating in the raffle must contact Hazmat University by way of email in order to enter the raffle. Email entry can be accomplished by sending an email with the participant's name, company name and associated email address to the following address mentioning this raffle: customerservice@hazmatuniversity.com .

Registration for the raffle is open to both organizations and individuals who are ready to enroll hazmat employees in Hazmat University classes and programs, as well as those individuals and organizations training seeking more information regarding the requirements for transporting hazardous materials in commerce. Registration will be open from now through 01/31/2020, with the winner drawn on 02/03/2020.

About Hazmat University

Hazmat University is a Florida-based B2B education company with their online school dedicated to helping businesses and their employees stay up to date on training developed and made available by the Bureau of Dangerous Goods.

Their online format provides a flexible and convenient means of staying current with required training designed to comply with Federal and International Regulations with respect to handling, shipping and/or transport of dangerous goods by ground, air and or vessel.

Benefits of Training with Hazmat University:



Hazmat University's unique learning platform and diverse courses that provide learners with a wide range of benefits including:

● Easy online offering and registration (for one person or the whole company)

● Self-paced instruction to fit busy schedules

● Affordable tuition

● Available online 24/7

● Intuitive and easy to use

● Instant training record provided upon successful completion.



Those interested in learning more about Hazmat University, the raffle, or their courses are encouraged to contact them via their official website.

