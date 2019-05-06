Hazmat University explains the importance of doing a Hazardous Materials Refresh
Many industries around the world handle dangerous goods or hazardous materials and employ hazmat employees to perform the required hazmat function to comply with federal and international regulations such as 49 CFR, ICAO/IATA and IMDG Code.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For those hazmat employees handling, processing, accepting or transporting such materials, not only are hazmat training courses critical for both personal and public safety, but are also a mandatory compliance requirement.
Spring is the Perfect Time for a Hazardous Materials Refresh
Proper regulatory compliance is dependent on maintaining up to date policies, procedures, training and knowledge. According to Hazmat University, Spring represents the perfect time of year to make sure that your hazardous materials:
- Regulations;
- Policies;
- Operational Practices;
- Employee and Contractor Training;
- Training Content;
- Training Records;
- Packaging Closure Instructions;
- Internal Audits;
- Emergency Response Provider Product Information;
- And more
are current, relevant, and not overly burdensome for the people that rely on them to properly do their jobs. Hazardous materials transportation compliance is detail-saturated to begin with, so the simpler, clearer and less cluttered your compliance processes are, the better.
About Hazmat University
Hazmat University is a Bureau Of dangerous Goods, Ltd. product which focuses on online education amongst other hazmat or dangerous goods related services. The online format provides a flexible and convenient means of staying current with required training designed to comply with domestic and international regulations with respect to shipping dangerous goods by ground, air and ocean.
Online Training
Hazmat University makes hazardous materials compliance easy with comprehensive online classes and comprehensive lessons with the most current information on the respective regulations and requirements surrounding the transport and handling of dangerous goods in commerce.
Training combines traditional text and media with interactive lessons and exercises to facilitate compliance, learning and understanding of training materials.
The training is tailored to meet the demands of the shipping industry including shippers, freight forwarders and associated employees, as well as those Federal regulations involved with the transport of non-bulk hazardous materials by ground, air and ocean transport.
Training covering shipping by air include the most recent edition of the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Dangerous Goods Regulations, while those focusing on shipping by ocean include the latest updates on the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code (IMDG).
Benefits of Training
Hazmat University's unique learning platform provides a myriad of benefits that can't be found inside of a traditional physical classroom setup:
- Simple online ordering and sign up (for one person or the whole company)
- Self-paced learning – on your time, not theirs
- Cost-effective and affordable, taking less time away from work
- Available from anywhere with an internet connection 24/7/365
- User-friendly and intuitive design makes training a breeze
- Instant certificate provided upon completion
Registration Now Open for Spring and Summer
If you or your business is ready to learn more or have questions about enrollment and quantity discounts, customer service can be reached through Hazmat University directly via their website or by way of the media contact information below.
