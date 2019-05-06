Hazmat University explains the importance of doing a Hazardous Materials Refresh

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For those hazmat employees handling, processing, accepting or transporting such materials, not only are hazmat training courses critical for both personal and public safety, but are also a mandatory compliance requirement.

Spring is the Perfect Time for a Hazardous Materials Refresh

Proper regulatory compliance is dependent on maintaining up to date policies, procedures, training and knowledge. According to Hazmat University, Spring represents the perfect time of year to make sure that your hazardous materials:

Regulations;

Policies;

Operational Practices;

Employee and Contractor Training;

Training Content;

Training Records;

Packaging Closure Instructions;

Internal Audits;

Emergency Response Provider Product Information;

And more

are current, relevant, and not overly burdensome for the people that rely on them to properly do their jobs. Hazardous materials transportation compliance is detail-saturated to begin with, so the simpler, clearer and less cluttered your compliance processes are, the better.

About Hazmat University

Hazmat University is a Bureau Of dangerous Goods, Ltd. product which focuses on online education amongst other hazmat or dangerous goods related services. The online format provides a flexible and convenient means of staying current with required training designed to comply with domestic and international regulations with respect to shipping dangerous goods by ground, air and ocean.

Online Training

Hazmat University makes hazardous materials compliance easy with comprehensive online classes and comprehensive lessons with the most current information on the respective regulations and requirements surrounding the transport and handling of dangerous goods in commerce.

Training combines traditional text and media with interactive lessons and exercises to facilitate compliance, learning and understanding of training materials.

The training is tailored to meet the demands of the shipping industry including shippers, freight forwarders and associated employees, as well as those Federal regulations involved with the transport of non-bulk hazardous materials by ground, air and ocean transport.

Training covering shipping by air include the most recent edition of the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Dangerous Goods Regulations, while those focusing on shipping by ocean include the latest updates on the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code (IMDG).

Benefits of Training

Hazmat University's unique learning platform provides a myriad of benefits that can't be found inside of a traditional physical classroom setup:





Simple online ordering and sign up (for one person or the whole company)

Self-paced learning – on your time, not theirs

Cost-effective and affordable, taking less time away from work

Available from anywhere with an internet connection 24/7/365

User-friendly and intuitive design makes training a breeze

Instant certificate provided upon completion

Registration Now Open for Spring and Summer

If you or your business is ready to learn more or have questions about enrollment and quantity discounts, customer service can be reached through Hazmat University directly via their website or by way of the media contact information below.

SOURCE Hazmat University

Related Links

https://www.hazmatuniversity.com

