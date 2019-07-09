HB Construction Announces New Grant Opportunity for Local Nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HB Construction has announced a new approach to charitable giving. Through the Thriving Families program, HB will award two $10,000 grants every quarter to nonprofit organizations that strengthen families. The program was created to support HB's mission of creating opportunities for people, families, and communities to thrive.

After years of giving to a wide and varied range of causes, HB realized it needed to take a more proactive approach in order to have a greater impact. After reaching out to employees to determine what causes were most important to them, it became clear that strengthening families was at the top of the list.

"We set out to get more intentional about how we accomplish our mission," said HB Construction CEO Jason Harrington. "Thriving Families allows us to have a more focused, long-term impact on the community."

Staff participation is central to HB's grant program. A revolving committee of employees will vote on grant awards every quarter. Selection criteria are based on how nonprofits create opportunities and how funds will be used. Every grant award will be accompanied by volunteering opportunities for HB employees and their families.

Applications for 2019 Awards

To apply for the grant, qualified nonprofits must submit an application that can be found on HB's website. Applications for the 4th quarter of 2019 will be open until November 18, 2019. Organizations are encouraged to submit their application online as early as possible.

For more information about the program visit the HB Construction website.

About HB Construction

HB Construction is a family-owned commercial contractor operating throughout the Southwest. We take pride in client-centered project delivery and our commitment to social responsibility. Driven by the desire to solve complex problems, work as a team, and enrich lives, our people are creating a different way to build.

For more information about HB Construction and the Thriving Families Grant please contact Heith Carver at 505.856.0404 or heithc@hbconstruction.com.

