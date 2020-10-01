H.B. Fuller announces the launch of a new range of Gorilla Professional Grade™ products for the professional MRO Industrial marketplace

The Gorilla Professional Grade ™ portfolio consists of 19 products, including threadlockers, epoxies, metal pipe-fitting assembly sealants, retaining compounds, anti-seize, gasketing and instant adhesives. These chemical tools also will have a user-friendly, color-coded, application identification system and easy-to-use, innovative packaging specifically designed for the MRO Industrial professional.

This is the first product launch since The Gorilla Glue Company LLC granted H.B. Fuller an exclusive, trademark license agreement, effective March 1, 2020. Teams from each company have worked closely together to create a professional grade of MRO Industrial chemical tools.

"Our two teams have done an outstanding job in just seven months, closely collaborating to launch a range of new and exciting premium products, developed with enthusiasm for the MRO Industrial professional and combining H.B. Fullers' technologies and packaging know-how with Gorilla Glue®'s well-known and highly respected brand," said Scott Pergande, global director of Product Management and Marketing for H.B. Fuller's Engineering Adhesives business unit. "With this partnership, H.B. Fuller now has the optimal product portfolio to fulfill many of the MRO Industrial market's unmet needs. Our unique professional chemical tools for repair, installation and maintenance enable reliable and efficient operation of manufacturing equipment and other heavy machinery."

H.B. Fuller has partnered with R.S. Hughes Company, Inc., MSC Industrial Supply Company and Krayden Inc. to reach MRO professionals in a range of industrial markets across the United States and Canada. Customers will be able to obtain GorillaPro™ products through these distributors' e-commerce platforms as well as their local distribution warehouses, pick-up counters and daily delivery options.

"As a premier channel partner with this program, we are very pleased to partner with H.B. Fuller on the Gorilla Professional Grade™ portfolio launch," said Pete Biocini, president & CEO, R.S. Hughes Company, Inc. "Today's announcement further extends our ability to provide premium, high-quality products directly to MRO Industrial customers across the U.S. and Canada. We believe the GorillaPro™ brand will resonate well with the current and new generation of production, maintenance, facility and purchasing professionals coming into prominence in our industry today."

The new range of Gorilla Professional Grade™ MRO Industrial products includes a variety of single-use, easy-to-mix epoxies and signature instant adhesives' soft round bottles and clog-free dispense tips, as well as anaerobic gel pump packaging for easier use and handheld dispensing.

All Gorilla Professional Grade™ products and packaging in the portfolio are designed to ensure plant uptime and mechanical equipment reliability, while helping professional maintenance personnel with best-in-class tools.

For more information visit hbfuller.com or gorillapro.com

Gorilla Professional Grade™ and GorillaPro™ are trademarks of The Gorilla Glue Company and is used through an exclusive license by H.B. Fuller Company ("H.B. Fuller") or an affiliated company of H.B. Fuller.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of approximately $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information. For more information, visit us at www.hbfuller.com.

About The Gorilla Glue Company:

The Gorilla Glue Company is based in Cincinnati, Ohio and has been selling Gorilla Glue® for over two decades. The glue was first discovered being used in Indonesia on teak furniture, but consumers soon found it to be incredibly versatile and demand soared. On a mission to make products that deliver impressive results, the company has since expanded its offerings to include Gorilla Tape®, Gorilla® Super Glue, Gorilla® Construction Adhesive, and other premium tapes, sealants, and adhesives. At Gorilla, we believe in high-quality products and choose to only put the Gorilla logo on products that meet rigorous development standards. www.gorillatough.com

About R.S. Hughes Company, Inc.:

R.S. Hughes is a dynamic distributer of industrial supplies, founded in 1954, with 51 active warehouse sites across the U.S. and Mexico. With an expansive inventory of industrial grade products such as adhesives, tapes, PPE, abrasives, and much more. Our mission is to ensure that we can stock what you need when you need it so you don't have to. We specialize in product availability, customer attention, and adapting to the latest industry needs to offer solutions that make shopping, ordering, and managing your inventory as easy and seamless as possible. With the purchasing and warehouse power of R.S. Hughes, as well as a vast team of knowledgeable experts, we treat your business like our own. To learn more about our products, services, or locations, please visit our website at www.rshughes.com or calling 877-774-8443.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.:

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with more than 1.8 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries.

Our experienced team of approximately 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.

About Krayden Inc.:

Krayden, Inc. is an engineered solutions distributor of adhesives, sealants and specialty chemicals. Partnered with industry leaders like HB Fuller and other leading suppliers, Krayden serves a wide array of global companies in the Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, Electronics and General Industrial markets. krayden.com

