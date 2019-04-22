H.B. Fuller Celebrates Earth Day with Launch of New Global Responsibility Website

"We believe that H.B. Fuller can and should play a role in creating positive change," said Jim Owens, president and CEO of H.B. Fuller. "Our commitment to corporate social responsibility begins inside our company. We continually strive to minimize the environmental impact of our operations, while holding safety as a top priority and providing a dynamic and supportive workplace for our employees. We also recognize that, to truly drive change, we must collaborate with others beyond our own operations. H.B. Fuller partners with customers, for example, to deliver solutions to the challenges they face, including the design and production of stronger, safer, greener consumer and durable goods."

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at hbfuller.com.

