H.B. Fuller Marks Advantra® 20th Anniversary with Launch of Advantra® Warrior™

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) announces the latest in the series of Advantra® advanced performance adhesive products with the introduction of Advantra® Warrior™ in North America. This proprietary hot melt adhesive is versatile across a range of environments and case and carton sealing applications.

The new Advantra technology was developed with consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers—and their aggressive growth targets—in mind. As shareholders demand that CPG manufacturers produce more at lower cost, every bit of supply chain savings helps them meet aggressive profitability goals. Advantra Warrior supports this growth by allowing procurement teams to reduce the number of required case and carton sealing adhesive SKUs from many to just one.

Advantra Warrior proprietary polymer technology has versatile properties that provide a strong bond on cases and cartons exposed to freezer and heat conditions throughout the supply chain. Third-party independent test results have confirmed the strong bonding power of Advantra Warrior across the board stocks that are most commonly used in CPG manufacturing.

Advantra Warrior simplifies the adhesive buying process for customers, saving time spent on order placement, supplier communication and shipping logistics. It also reduces shipping costs and customers' carbon footprint since adhesive orders can be fulfilled from one manufacturing location. When Advantra Warrior is coupled with H.B. Fuller's FullVision® data-analytics consulting service, CPG manufacturers should yield improved forecasting and inventory management, increased production uptime and reduced customer returns. By utilizing FullVision to establish a standard adhesive specification, CPG manufacturers also can be confident that boxes of product are properly closed and won't open during shipping and warehousing.

"For 20 years, Advantra technology has stood for exceptional quality and total cost of ownership, and Advantra Warrior is no exception," said Garrett Price, technical manager for H.B. Fuller's North America Packaging business. "Our leading scientists specially designed this proprietary formula to meet the needs of today's customer. The third-party independent test results verify that Advantra Warrior is a strong adhesive with superior white color and excellent bond performance on today's most prevalently encountered substrates."

Advantra Warrior is the latest high-performance adhesive in the Advantra brand product line. H.B. Fuller set the world benchmark for case and carton sealing adhesives with the launch of Advantra patented advanced-performance hot melts 20 years ago, which quickly revolutionized the adhesive market and became one of the most trusted brands in the industry. Advantra products are often replicated, but never matched.

Visit hbfuller.com/AdvantraWarrior to view Advantra Warrior case study and independent test results.

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at www.hbfuller.com.

