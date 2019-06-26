H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for the second quarter that ended on June 1, 2019.

Items of Note for Second Quarter 2019:

Net income was $37 million or $0.70 per diluted share (EPS), and adjusted net income was $46 million 1 , or $0.88 1 of EPS;

or per diluted share (EPS), and adjusted net income was , or of EPS; Adjusted EBITDA of $121 million 1 was in line with the company's guidance and improved versus the prior year on a constant currency basis;

was in line with the company's guidance and improved versus the prior year on a constant currency basis; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% 1 increased by 50 basis points;

increased by 50 basis points; Organic sales increased by 10.5% year over year in Engineering Adhesives, the company's key strategic growth segment;

Gross margin of 28.8% and adjusted gross margin of 28.9% 4 were up 90 basis points year over year driven by pricing, improved business mix, Royal integration-related synergies and moderating raw material costs;

were up 90 basis points year over year driven by pricing, improved business mix, Royal integration-related synergies and moderating raw material costs; Debt paydown was $42 million in the quarter and $54 million year to date. Year-to-date debt paydown was $7 million higher than the same period last year;

in the quarter and year to date. Year-to-date debt paydown was higher than the same period last year; On June 11, 2019 , the company announced a signed definitive agreement to sell a non-core, non-adhesive business for $71 million . Net proceeds will be utilized to increase 2019 debt paydown commitment from $200 million to $250 million .

Summary of Second Quarter 2019 Results:

Net revenue for the quarter of $760 million decreased 3.8% compared with the second quarter of 2018. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact of foreign currency, increased approximately 1%. Pricing was a positive contributor to organic revenue growth, and total volumes, while down year over year, increased sequentially from the first quarter. Strong year-over-year organic sales growth in Engineering Adhesives was partially offset by lower construction-related volumes, primarily due to portfolio repositioning in Construction Adhesives toward more profitable product lines.

Gross profit margin was 28.8% and adjusted gross profit margin was 28.9%4, an increase of 90 basis points versus last year for both metrics, driven by positive pricing contribution, improved business mix, synergies from the integration of Royal Adhesives and lower raw material costs. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $146 million. Adjusted SG&A expenses of $139 million5 decreased 1.5% compared with the second quarter of 2018, driven by foreign currency exchange rates and continued focus on expense management.

As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for the second quarter of 2019 was $37 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared with $44 million, or $0.86 per diluted share in the same period last year. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller was $46 million1, or $0.881 adjusted EPS, compared with $46 million1, or $0.891 adjusted EPS last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $121 million1, compared with $123 million1 in the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%1 increased versus 15.5%1 in the prior year.

"Strong operational execution drove margin expansion, improved organic revenue growth and excellent cash flow performance in the second quarter, and we forecast additional improvement in the second half of the year," said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. "Our Engineering Adhesive business grew by double digits and despite weakness in some end markets we continue to drive increased profitability and cash flow conversion at H.B. Fuller. Strong free cash flow combined with the recently announced divestiture of a non-core surfactants and thickeners business are enabling us to increase our expected 2019 debt paydown by $50 million, accelerating our deleverage timeline. We continue to build on our strategic position as a global leader in adhesives, delivering innovation for our customers and sustainable value for our shareholders."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the company had cash on hand of $100 million and total debt equal to $2,194 million. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $113 million and $2,235 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019. Cash flow from operations in the second quarter was $77 million compared with $55 million for the same period in 2018, reflecting improved profitability and working capital management. Capital expenditures were $18 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $15 million in the prior year.

Updated Fiscal 2019 Guidance:

Full year organic sales growth is expected to be 1 to 2%. Foreign currency exchange is expected to have a full year negative impact on reported revenues of 3 to 4%, and the divestiture of the surfactants business is forecasted to impact sales by approximately 0.5%. Management anticipates annual adjusted EPS in the range of $3.10 to $3.30, compared with prior guidance of $3.15 to 3.45; and annual adjusted EBITDA in the range of $455 to $465 million, compared with prior guidance of $465 to $485 million. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS reflect the loss of approximately $5 million dollars and $0.05 related to the divestiture of the surfactants business, and continued macroeconomic challenges impacting growth in Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The company's core tax rate, excluding the impact of discrete items, is expected to be between 26 and 29%, and capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $90 million.

This guidance excludes approximately $20 million of pre-tax expenses required to integrate the Royal business and other businesses acquired in 2017, between $6 and $8 million of pre-tax expenses related to ERP development costs, and any gain on the divestiture of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business. The company's guidance could be impacted by further rule making relative to U.S. Tax Reform. A complete reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in our 2019 guidance is not being provided in accordance with the "unreasonable efforts" exception of Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/ .

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

% of

Three Months Ended

% of

June 1, 2019

Net Revenue

June 2, 2018

Net Revenue Net revenue $ 759,583

100.0%

$ 789,387

100.0% Cost of sales

(541,124)

(71.2%)



(569,201)

(72.1%) Gross profit

218,459

28.8%



220,186

27.9%



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(146,079)

(19.2%)



(146,889)

(18.6%)







































Other income (expense), net

2,986

0.4%



7,739

1.0% Interest expense

(26,940)

(3.5%)



(28,017)

(3.5%) Interest income

3,023

0.4%



2,794

0.4% Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments

51,449

6.8%



55,813

7.0%



















Income tax (expense) benefit

(16,441)

(2.2%)



(13,488)

(1.7%)



















Income from equity method investments

1,633

0.2%



2,139

0.3%



















Net income including non-controlling interests

36,641

4.8%



44,464

5.6%



















Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

0.0%



(13)

(0.0%) Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 36,641

4.8%

$ 44,451

5.6%



















Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.72





$ 0.88



Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.70





$ 0.86























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

50,902







50,551



Diluted

52,105







51,846























Dividends declared per common share $ 0.160





$ 0.155





Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q)



















June 1, 2019

December 1, 2018

June 2, 2018 Cash & cash equivalents $ 100,246

$ 150,793

$ 129,248 Trade accounts receivable, net

499,406



495,008



477,655 Inventories

382,612



348,461



404,680 Trade payables

299,935



273,378



263,724 Total assets

4,149,864



4,176,314



4,338,897 Total debt

2,193,760



2,247,527



2,404,952

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)





















Six Months Ended

% of

Six Months Ended

% of

June 1, 2019

Net Revenue

June 2, 2018

Net Revenue Net revenue $ 1,432,518

100.0%

$ 1,502,466

100.0% Cost of sales

(1,034,134)

(72.2%)



(1,096,767)

(73.0%) Gross profit

398,384

27.8%



405,699

27.0%



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(291,792)

(20.4%)



(299,596)

(19.9%)







































Other income (expense), net

6,351

0.4%



12,651

0.8% Interest expense

(53,747)

(3.8%)



(55,562)

(3.7%) Interest income

6,076

0.4%



5,835

0.4% Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments

65,272

4.6%



69,027

4.6%



















Income tax (expense) benefit

(19,581)

(1.4%)



19,144

1.3%



















Income from equity method investments

3,198

0.2%



3,960

0.3%



















Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests

48,889

3.4%



92,131

6.1%







































Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)

(0.0%)



2

0.0% Net income (loss) attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 48,885

3.4%

$ 92,133

6.1%



















Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fullera $ 0.96





$ 1.82



Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fullera $ 0.94





$ 1.78























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

50,827







50,511



Diluted

52,003







51,872























Dividends declared per common share $ 0.315





$ 0.305

























a Income per share amounts may not add due to rounding





H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

























Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$ 36,641

$ 44,451

$ 48,885

$ 92,133

























Adjustments:























Acquisition project costs



539



297



623



672 Tonsan call option agreement



-



(2,294)



-



(2,170) Organizational realignment



1,444



736



1,794



1,484 Royal restructuring and integration



4,761



4,334



9,126



9,262 Tax reform



-



(151)



55



(35,336) Project ONE



1,236



1,013



2,049



2,406 Other



1,015



(2,008)



623



(3,720) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1



45,636



46,378



63,155



64,731

























Add:























Interest expense



26,940



27,938



53,747



55,406 Interest income



(3,023)



(2,794)



(6,076)



(5,835) Income taxes



16,371



15,565



22,421



21,298 Depreciation and amortization expense A



35,268



35,648



70,796



72,313 Adjusted EBITDA1



121,192



122,735



204,043



207,913

























Diluted Shares



52,105



51,846



52,003



51,872 Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller1

$ 0.88

$ 0.89

$ 1.21

$ 1.25 Revenue

$ 759,583

$ 789,387

$ 1,432,518

$ 1,502,466 Adjusted EBITDA margin1



16.0%



15.5%



14.2%



13.8%

























































1 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.

A Depreciation and amortization expense added back for Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling $436 and $962 for the three and six months ended June 1, 2019, respectively, and $365 for the three and six months ended June 2, 2018.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands (unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018 Net Revenue:









Americas Adhesives $ 259,782

$ 266,232 EIMEA

165,453



182,175 Asia Pacific

71,199



74,421 Construction Adhesives

111,244



122,891 Engineering Adhesives

151,905



143,668 Total H.B. Fuller $ 759,583

$ 789,387











Segment Operating Income:









Americas Adhesives $ 26,514

$ 26,782 EIMEA

8,570



10,623 Asia Pacific

5,758



5,023 Construction Adhesives

7,107



12,042 Engineering Adhesives

24,431



18,827 Total H.B. Fuller $ 72,380

$ 73,297











Adjusted EBITDA1









Americas Adhesives $ 40,102

$ 40,567 EIMEA

17,832



21,595 Asia Pacific

8,793



7,947 Construction Adhesives

18,871



23,369 Engineering Adhesives

34,027



26,389 Corporate unallocated

1,567



2,868 Total H.B. Fuller $ 121,192

$ 122,735











Adjusted EBITDA Margin1









Americas Adhesives

15.4%



15.2% EIMEA

10.8%



11.9% Asia Pacific

12.3%



10.7% Construction Adhesives

17.0%



19.0% Engineering Adhesives

22.4%



18.4% Corporate unallocated

0.2%



0.4% Total H.B. Fuller

16.0%



15.5%













H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands (unaudited)

























Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018 Net Revenue:









Americas Adhesives $ 501,732

$ 517,195 EIMEA

321,966



351,154 Asia Pacific

134,587



141,029 Construction Adhesives

193,700



221,148 Engineering Adhesives

280,533



271,940 Total H.B. Fuller $ 1,432,518

$ 1,502,466











Segment Operating Income:









Americas Adhesives $ 42,209

$ 41,319 EIMEA

11,996



16,516 Asia Pacific

9,537



7,327 Construction Adhesives

3,768



12,503 Engineering Adhesives

39,082



28,438 Total H.B. Fuller $ 106,592

$ 106,103











Adjusted EBITDA1









Americas Adhesives $ 69,346

$ 70,206 EIMEA

30,750



37,854 Asia Pacific

15,398



13,234 Construction Adhesives

26,797



35,783 Engineering Adhesives

58,702



46,762 Corporate Unallocated

3,050



4,074 Total H.B. Fuller $ 204,043

$ 207,913











Adjusted EBITDA Margin1









Americas Adhesives

13.8%



13.6% EIMEA

9.6%



10.8% Asia Pacific

11.4%



9.4% Construction Adhesives

13.8%



16.2% Engineering Adhesives

20.9%



17.2% Corporate Unallocated

0.2%



0.3% Total H.B. Fuller

14.2%



13.8%

























H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018























Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 51,449

$ 55,813

$ 65,272

$ 69,027























Adjustments:





















Acquisition project costs

655



449



769



1,007 Tonsan call option agreement

-



(2,295)



-



(2,170) Organizational realignment

1,755



852



2,230



1,263 Royal restructuring and integration

4,625



6,529



10,543



13,983 Tax reform

-



-



75



- Project ONE

1,503



1,558



2,604



3,702 Other

387



(3,089)



889



(4,745) Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments2 $ 60,374

$ 59,817

$ 82,382

$ 82,067

















































2 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018























Income Taxes $ (16,441)

$ (13,488)

$ (19,581)

$ 19,144























Adjustments:





















Acquisition project costs

(116)



(152)



(146)



(336) Organizational realignment

(311)



(117)



(436)



222 Royal restructuring and integration

136



(2,194)



(1,417)



(4,721) Tax reform

-



(151)



(20)



(35,336) Project ONE

(267)



(545)



(555)



(1,296) Other

628



1,082



(266)



1,025 Adjusted income taxes3 $ (16,371)

$ (15,565)

$ (22,421)

$ (21,298)























Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 60,374

$ 59,817

$ 82,382

$ 82,067 Adjusted effective income tax rate3

27.1%



26.0%



27.2%



26.0%

















































3 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.