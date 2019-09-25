H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended on Aug. 31, 2019.

Items of Note for Third Quarter 2019:

Net income was $50 million or $0.97 per diluted share (EPS), and adjusted net income was $44 million 1 , or $0.86 1 of EPS;

or per diluted share (EPS), and adjusted net income was , or of EPS; Adjusted EBITDA was $116 million 1 and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% 1 increased by 40 basis points year over year;

and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% increased by 40 basis points year over year; Gross margin was 28.6% and adjusted gross margin of 28.8% 4 increased by 40 basis points year over year;

increased by 40 basis points year over year; $97 million debt paydown in the quarter was more than double the paydown amount in the third quarter of 2018; $151 million year-to-date debt paydown increased $63 million versus last year;

debt paydown in the quarter was more than double the paydown amount in the third quarter of 2018; year-to-date debt paydown increased versus last year; Fiscal 2019 debt paydown expectation increased from $200 million at the beginning of the year to approximately $260 million ;

at the beginning of the year to approximately ; Announced a 2020 business realignment from five to three operating segments to deliver cost savings and improved organic growth.

Summary of Third Quarter 2019 Results

Net revenue for the quarter of $725 million decreased 5.8% compared with the third quarter of 2018. On a year-over-year basis, foreign currency exchange rates negatively impacted revenues by 1.9% and the sale of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business negatively impacted revenues by 0.6%. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact of foreign currency and divestitures, decreased 3.3%. Organic revenue growth in Engineering Adhesives and the Asia Pacific segment was offset by decreased organic revenues in EIMEA and Construction Adhesives, reflecting general economic slowdowns in these areas. Construction Adhesives revenues also were impacted by portfolio repositioning toward more profitable product lines. Americas Adhesives revenues were approximately the same as in the comparable 2018 quarter.

Gross profit margin was 28.6%. Adjusted gross profit margin was 28.8%4, an increase of 40 basis points versus last year, driven by lower raw material costs, favorable product mix, and synergies from the integration of Royal Adhesives. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $141 million. Adjusted SG&A expenses of $131 million5 decreased approximately 6% compared with the third quarter of 2018, due to expense controls and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for the third quarter of 2019 was $50 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared with $38 million, or $0.72 per diluted share in the same period last year. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller was $44 million1, or $0.861 adjusted EPS, compared with $45 million1, or $0.861 adjusted EPS last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $116 million1, compared with $120 million1 in the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%1 increased versus 15.6%1 in the prior year.

"We delivered solid profit performance and strong cash flow in the quarter despite challenging macroeconomic headwinds impacting global industrial production," said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. "Share gains in Engineering Adhesives and Asia Pacific were offset by weakness across numerous manufactured goods sectors, including automotive, which is reported as part of our Engineering Adhesives segment. We improved margins compared with the prior year by growing our share in strategic markets and by leveraging lower raw material costs, acquisition synergies and expense controls. We doubled our debt paydown versus last year, enabling us to continue to accelerate our deleverage plan, and increase our full year debt paydown target to $260 million from the original target of $200 million. We've also announced a realignment of our reporting segments, which will simplify our business, reduce costs and improve our long-term growth capabilities."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the third quarter of 2019, the company had cash on hand of $120 million and total debt equal to $2,097 million. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $100 million and $2,194 million, respectively, at the end of the second quarter of 2019. For the nine-month period, cash flow from operations was $160 million compared with $107 million in the same period last year, and capital expenditures were $47 million, equal to the amount of expenditures in the same period last year.

Company Realignment to Drive Growth and Operating Efficiencies

H.B. Fuller announced today that it will realign its business from five to three operating segments to drive long-term global growth and generate operating efficiencies. This change in operating segments reflects how we will organize the company to make operating decisions and assess business performance. The new structure will be effective with the start of the company's 2020 fiscal year on Dec. 1, 2019, and will be comprised of the following three global business units (GBUs):

Engineering Adhesives : This GBU enables engineers and product designers to create and build the newest advances in consumer and durable goods by utilizing our adhesive expertise around the world. While Engineering Adhesives is currently reported as an operating segment, the company's durable assembly business will be combined with the previously-reported Engineering Adhesives segment under the new structure. The Engineering Adhesives team has a strong track record of organic growth resulting from leveraging our know-how and products around the globe for new developments in electronics, solar energy, electrification of automobiles and energy efficient building materials.

: This GBU enables engineers and product designers to create and build the newest advances in consumer and durable goods by utilizing our adhesive expertise around the world. While Engineering Adhesives is currently reported as an operating segment, the company's durable assembly business will be combined with the previously-reported Engineering Adhesives segment under the new structure. The Engineering Adhesives team has a strong track record of organic growth resulting from leveraging our know-how and products around the globe for new developments in electronics, solar energy, electrification of automobiles and energy efficient building materials. Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: This newly formed GBU will address trends in sustainable packaging, beauty care, medical care and hygiene, all of which require advanced adhesive technology and systems. By operating globally instead of regionally, this new GBU will be able to more effectively focus resources on global trends and growth opportunities. The medical and beauty segment has strong growth potential driven by significant changes and advancements in these end markets, and is an area of increased focus for H.B. Fuller.

This newly formed GBU will address trends in sustainable packaging, beauty care, medical care and hygiene, all of which require advanced adhesive technology and systems. By operating globally instead of regionally, this new GBU will be able to more effectively focus resources on global trends and growth opportunities. The medical and beauty segment has strong growth potential driven by significant changes and advancements in these end markets, and is an area of increased focus for H.B. Fuller. Construction Adhesives: This GBU delivers adhesive solutions that enable architects, builders and construction workers to complete projects in less time, at lower cost and with greater durability. This business focuses on energy efficient and labor saving building practices in commercial roofing, residential and commercial flooring, and utility and infrastructure projects predominantly in the United States . The company expects to deliver organic growth through product innovation and new business development around the world. Construction Adhesives is currently reported as a business segment and will remain a standalone GBU under the new structure.

"Realigning the company into three, global business units will drive higher levels of growth and create cost savings by eliminating the complexity associated with H.B. Fuller's historic structure of both regional and global operating segments," said Owens. "Our company will have clearer global strategic alignment and improved accountability between market segment strategies and financial results under this new structure. Over the last decade, we have added new markets and strengthened our capabilities through numerous acquisitions and investments to reach nearly $3 billion in annual sales. By leveraging the business model that has resulted in tremendous success in Engineering Adhesives, H.B. Fuller now has an opportunity to simplify the management of our entire business to focus on growth and innovation, as well as to aggressively manage our cost structure in this challenging macroeconomic environment."

The company's preliminary target for annualized cost savings potential resulting from this realignment is in the range of $20 to $40 million by 2021, with approximately half of the savings to be realized in 2020. Over the next several weeks, the company will continue to review and refine the cost savings impact of the realignment. Further details will be provided on the company's fiscal fourth quarter analyst call in January 2020, upon completion of its business realignment plans.

Updated Fiscal 2019 Outlook:

Full year organic sales are expected to be down approximately 1% versus last year. Foreign currency exchange is expected to have a full year negative impact on reported revenues of 3% to 4%, and the divestiture of the surfactants business is forecasted to impact sales by approximately 0.5%. Management anticipates annual adjusted EPS in the range of $2.95 to $3.05, and annual adjusted EBITDA in the range of $440 to $445 million. The company's core tax rate, excluding the impact of discrete items, is expected to be between 26% and 28%, and capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $80 million.

This guidance excludes approximately $20 million of pre-tax expenses required to integrate the Royal Adhesives business and other restructuring activities, approximately $8 million of pre-tax expenses related to ERP development costs, and a gain of $14 million on the divestiture of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business. This guidance also excludes approximately $2 million of pre-tax expenses that have been incurred to date related to the changes associated with the realignment of our business from five operating segments to three global business units as well as additional expenses associated with these changes that are expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter that cannot be estimated at this time. The company's guidance could be impacted by further rule-making relative to U.S. Tax Reform. A complete reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in our 2019 guidance is not being provided in accordance with the "unreasonable efforts" exception of Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call:

Certain amounts presented in this release and the accompanying financial statements and data are preliminary and are subject to change in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended Aug. 31, 2019, when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Regulation G:

The information presented in this earnings release regarding segment operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the "Regulation G Reconciliation" tables in this press release with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained in our fiscal 2019 outlook, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking GAAP results without unreasonable effort. The footnotes in the text of this press release refer to the footnotes in these tables.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/ .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: the Royal Adhesives transaction may involve unexpected costs or liabilities; our business or stock price may suffer as a results of uncertainty surrounding the transaction; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, and the effect of restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or ability to pay dividends; various risks to stockholders of not receiving dividends and risks to our ability to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to the current dividend policy; we may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies from the transaction within the expected time frames or at all; we may be unable to successfully integrate Royal's operations into our own, or such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; the ability to effectively implement Project ONE; political and economic conditions; product demand; competitive products and pricing; costs of and savings from restructuring initiatives; geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; the company's relationships with its major customers and suppliers; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and environmental matters; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Further information about the various risks and uncertainties can be found in the company's SEC 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 1, 2018. All forward-looking information represents management's best judgment as of this date based on information currently available that in the future may prove to have been inaccurate. Additionally, the variety of products sold by the company and the regions where the company does business make it difficult to determine with certainty the increases or decreases in net revenue resulting from changes in the volume of products sold, currency impact, changes in product mix, and selling prices. However, managements' best estimate of these changes as well as changes in other factors have been included.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Percent of

Three Months Ended

Percent of

August 31, 2019

Net Revenue

September 1, 2018

Net Revenue Net revenue $ 725,376

100.0%

$ 770,107

100.0% Cost of sales

(518,055)

(71.4%)



(555,077)

(72.1%) Gross profit

207,321

28.6%



215,030

27.9%



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(140,615)

(19.4%)



(147,739)

(19.2%)







































Other income (expense), net

22,762

3.1%



2,469

0.3% Interest expense

(25,607)

(3.5%)



(27,858)

(3.6%) Interest income

3,115

0.4%



2,934

0.4% Income before income taxes and income from equity method

investments

66,976

9.2%



44,836

5.8%



















Income tax (expense) benefit

(19,321)

(2.7%)



(9,300)

(1.2%)



















Income from equity method investments

2,075

0.3%



2,200

0.3% Net income including non-controlling interests

49,730

6.9%



37,736

4.9%



















Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

(12)

(0.0%)



(6)

(0.0%) Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 49,718

6.9%

$ 37,730

4.9%



















Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.98





$ 0.75



Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.97





$ 0.72























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

50,939







50,632



Diluted

51,502







52,138























Dividends declared per common share $ 0.160





$ 0.155





Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q)



















August 31, 2019

December 1, 2018

September 1, 2018 Cash & cash equivalents $ 119,776

$ 150,793

$ 150,084 Trade accounts receivable, net

485,688



495,008



465,942 Inventories

373,609



348,461



413,625 Trade payables

272,554



273,378



256,042 Total assets

4,032,683



4,176,314



4,302,311 Total debt

2,097,122



2,247,527



2,364,237

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)





















Nine Months Ended

Percent of

Nine Months Ended

Percent of

August 31, 2019

Net Revenue

September 1, 2018

Net Revenue Net revenue $ 2,157,894

100.0%

$ 2,272,573

100.0% Cost of sales

(1,552,189)

(71.9%)



(1,651,844)

(72.7%) Gross profit

605,705

28.1%



620,729

27.3%



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(432,407)

(20.0%)



(447,335)

(19.7%)



















Other income (expense), net

29,113

1.3%



15,120

0.7% Interest expense

(79,354)

(3.7%)



(83,420)

(3.7%) Interest income

9,191

0.4%



8,769

0.4% Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments

132,248

6.1%



113,863

5.0%



















Income (taxes) benefit

(38,902)

(1.8%)



9,844

0.4%



















Income from equity method investments

5,273

0.2%



6,160

0.3% Income (loss) from continuing operations

98,619

4.6%



129,867

5.7% Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests

98,619

4.6%



129,867

5.7%



















Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(16)

(0.0%)



(4)

(0.0%) Net income (loss) attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 98,603

4.6%

$ 129,863

5.7%







































Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fullera

















Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 1.94





$ 2.57























Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fullera

















Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 1.90





$ 2.50























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

50,864







50,551



Diluted

51,836







51,961























Dividends declared per common share $ 0.475





$ 0.460























a Income per share amounts may not add due to rounding





H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



August 31, 2019

September 1, 2018

August 31, 2019



September 1, 2018



























Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$ 49,718

$ 37,730

$ 98,603



$ 129,863



























Adjustments:

























Acquisition project costs



1,535



1,545



2,158





2,216 Tonsan call option agreement



-



110



-





(2,059) Organizational realignment



(684)



883



1,110





2,367 Royal restructuring and integration



(9,132)



5,160



(1,150)





14,421 Tax reform



-



(802)



55





(36,138) Project ONE



1,130



1,922



3,179





4,329 Other



1,660



(1,882)



3,427





(5,603) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1



44,227



44,666



107,382





109,396



























Add:

























Interest expense



25,607



27,750



79,354





83,156 Interest income



(3,115)



(2,934)



(9,191)





(8,769) Income taxes



14,798



14,664



37,219





35,962 Depreciation and amortization expense A



34,606



36,123



105,403





108,436 Adjusted EBITDA1



116,123



120,269



320,167





328,181



























Diluted Shares



51,502



52,138



51,836





51,961 Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller1

$ 0.86

$ 0.86

$ 2.07



$ 2.11 Revenue

$ 725,376

$ 770,107

$ 2,157,894



$ 2,272,573 Adjusted EBITDA margin1



16.0%



15.6%



14.8%





14.4%

_______________

1 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP. A Depreciation and amortization expense added back for Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling $174 and $1,135 for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2019, respectively, and $361 and $726 for the three and nine months ended September 1, 2018, respectively.



H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In thousands (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019

September 1, 2018

August 31, 2019

September 1, 2018 Net Revenue:





















Americas Adhesives $ 259,758

$ 268,736

$ 761,408

$ 785,931 EIMEA

154,278



171,505



476,244



522,658 Asia Pacific

65,624



65,960



200,109



206,990 Construction Adhesives

107,920



123,977



301,619



345,125 Engineering Adhesives

137,796



139,929



418,514



411,869 Total H.B. Fuller $ 725,376

$ 770,107

$ 2,157,894

$ 2,272,573























Segment Operating Income:





















Americas Adhesives $ 28,263

$ 31,474

$ 70,472

$ 72,793 EIMEA

6,458



6,199



18,454



22,714 Asia Pacific

6,114



3,677



15,651



11,005 Construction Adhesives

7,380



11,907



11,148



24,410 Engineering Adhesives

18,491



14,034



57,573



42,472 Total H.B. Fuller $ 66,706

$ 67,291

$ 173,298

$ 173,394























Adjusted EBITDA1





















Americas Adhesives $ 42,312

$ 47,437

$ 111,658

$ 117,643 EIMEA

17,112



16,597



47,861



54,451 Asia Pacific

8,993



6,572



24,391



19,806 Construction Adhesives

17,441



24,699



44,239



60,481 Engineering Adhesives

29,400



24,145



88,102



70,907 Corporate unallocated

865



819



3,916



4,893 Total H.B. Fuller $ 116,123

$ 120,269

$ 320,167

$ 328,181























Adjusted EBITDA Margin1





















Americas Adhesives

16.3%



17.7%



14.7%



15.0% EIMEA

11.1%



9.7%



10.0%



10.4% Asia Pacific

13.7%



10.0%



12.2%



9.6% Construction Adhesives

16.2%



19.9%



14.7%



17.5% Engineering Adhesives

21.3%



17.3%



21.1%



17.2% Corporate unallocated

0.1%



0.1%



0.2%



0.2% Total H.B. Fuller

16.0%



15.6%



14.8%



14.4%

























H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019

September 1, 2018

August 31, 2019

September 1, 2018























Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 66,976

$ 44,836

$ 132,248

$ 113,863























Adjustments:





















Acquisition project costs

1,871



2,101



2,641



3,108 Tonsan call option agreement

-



110



-



(2,059) Organizational realignment

(1,345)



1,035



885



2,297 Royal restructuring and integration

(12,131)



6,490



(1,591)



20,473 Tax reform

-



-



75



- Project ONE

1,378



2,564



3,982



6,266 Other

213



-



1,105



(4,745) Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments2 $ 56,962

$ 57,136

$ 139,345

$ 139,203

_______________













































2 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019

September 1, 2018

August 31, 2019

September 1, 2018























Income Taxes $ (19,321)

$ (9,300)

$ (38,902)

$ 9,844























Adjustments:





















Acquisition project costs

(336)



(556)



(482)



(892) Organizational realignment

660



(151)



225



70 Royal restructuring and integration

2,999



(1,331)



441



(6,052) Tax reform

-



(802)



(20)



(36,138) Project ONE

(247)



(641)



(803)



(1,937) Other

1,447



(1,883)



2,322



(857) Adjusted income taxes3 $ (14,798)

$ (14,664)

$ (37,219)

$ (35,962)























Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 56,962

$ 57,136

$ 139,345

$ 139,203 Adjusted effective income tax rate3

26.0%



25.7%



26.7%



25.8%

_______________













































3 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.



H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019

September 1, 2018

August 31, 2019



September 1, 2018

























Net revenue

725,376



770,107



2,157,894





2,272,573

























Gross profit $ 207,321

$ 215,030

$ 605,705



$ 620,729 Gross profit margin

28.6%



27.9%



28.1%





27.3%

























Adjustments:























Acquisition project costs

-



1,823



-





1,996 Organizational realignment

(367)



621



(124)





1,298 Royal restructuring and integration

1,741



1,389



4,250





2,216 Other

(5)



-



(9)





- Adjusted gross profit4 $ 208,690

$ 218,863

$ 609,822



$ 626,239 Adjusted gross profit margin4

28.8%



28.4%



28.3%





27.6%