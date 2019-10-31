H.B. Fuller to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL), a leading global adhesives provider, announced today that Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller's president and chief executive officer, will present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 1p.m. CST.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on H.B. Fuller's Investor Relations website at https://investors.hbfuller.com/calendar. Interested parties should access the webcast prior to the presentation start time to register for the event, and to install and test any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the events.

About H.B. Fuller Company:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

SOURCE H.B. Fuller Company

Related Links

www.hbfuller.com

