H.B. Fuller Unveils Innovative Duo of Solution and Technology Services in EIMEA

ZURICH, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) marked 20 years of Advantra® food safe packaging adhesive performance with the launch of the 'perfect combination' of future-thinking adhesive technologies in the EIMEA market – Europe, India, Middle East and Africa. This innovative duo includes the combination of the new Advantra® SMART high performance hot melt range for food-safe compliance, with FullVision™, a unique and powerful data analytics consultancy service designed to connect packaging manufacturers with continuous performance and quality improvement.

Martin Riswick, H.B. Fuller's EIMEA packaging solutions business director, refers to this innovative performance duo introduction as an industry game-changer that "came at the right time to celebrate our 20 years of leadership in the hot melt packaging adhesives market." Specifically, on the new polymer technology behind Advantra® SMART adhesives, he says that "leverages an extraordinary potential to offer some of the highest levels of food-safety compliance to manufacturers and brand owners who want want the confidence of food safety compliance today, and to be ready for future regulation."

This forwarding-looking adhesive range results from an experienced, tailored product development approach based on our advanced R&D expertise, deep market knowledge and the insight we have in-house from working at the heart of food safety.

FullVision™ is a services platform designed to work seamlessly with measurement equipment and is easy to introduce. It helps manufacturers to gain a better understanding of their packaging production line data. When combined with H.B. Fuller enhanced adhesive expertise, customers are able to convert and utilize this information into actionable intelligence to continuously boost production line efficiency, without compromising quality.

This technology service uses H.B. Fuller proprietary software to analyze data from which customers can draw meaningful, at-a-glance data reports. It all adds up to actionable insights that help manufacturers continuously improve their in-line and in-use performance and profitability by optimizing specifications, reducing waste, and achieving savings.

To benefit from the competitive advantages of H.B. Fuller's forward-looking adhesive technology for food packaging and case and carton sealing, connect with our experts and test the combination of Advantra® SMART and FullVision™.

Advantra® is a trademark of H.B. Fuller Company ("H.B. Fuller") or an affiliated company of H.B. Fuller, and is registered in the European Community and other countries.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at www.hbfuller.com.

