HB NEXT Partners with Vacmobile for Robust, Safe Return to Work Application

ATLANTA, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HB NEXT, www.hbnext.com, the nationally recognized workplace safety compliance company, has announced a partnership with Vacmobile Corporation, developer of globally scalable solutions to securely manage digital immunization and testing records, to add critical COVID-19 vaccine and test management to its market leading Clear2 health management solution. Together HB NEXT and Vacmobile will provide a comprehensive platform that enables organizations to manage COVID-19 protocols and compliance, providing safe environments for employees, customers, visitors, and students.

Vacmobile is a HIPAA compliant, private, voluntary digital app to certify your personal vaccination status. Vacmobile is transforming the way immunization records are managed, eliminating paper-based processes with an easy-to-use mobile app and platform. All vaccination records are certified and stored in a digital vault that offers access to records in a safe, HIPAA-compliant manner. This approach makes it easy to create a certified digital record to voluntarily share with employers, educational institutions and other third-parties that require or request proof of vaccinations.

The Clear2 solution by HB NEXT is a full-featured health management solution that employs a simple mobile application in conjunction with a robust, cloud-based administrative portal allowing organizations quick and easy access to data and analytics across all locations and populations. The HB NEXT Clear2 powered by Vacmobile platform simplifies compliance and helps mitigate risk by enabling enterprises to quickly conduct contact tracing and produce electronic compliance records.

"Our new partnership with Vacmobile will allow HB NEXT to continue our commitment to providing customers worldwide with the most advanced tools for safety compliance measurements," said Tony Middlebrooks, CEO of HB NEXT. "We recognize that validated COVID-19 vaccinations and test results will be an important component of risk-mitigation for corporate, healthcare and educational settings."

"As an early adopter, we have relied on Clear2 mobile app and administrative dashboard to help us maintain a safe environment for our employees and clients for over 9 months. We are very excited for HB NEXT's recent partnership with Vacmobile and their overall plans to incorporate vaccine management capabilities into the Clear2 platform. We have made the Clear2 process integral to our ongoing operations and it is encouraging to see the product continue to evolve with the market," said Michael Bohling, President and CEO, HLB Gross Collin, P.C.

The combination of Vacmobile with HB NEXT will give businesses access to a robust set of features including:

Self-attestation surveys

Temperature screenings

Contact tracing

Verification of valid test results

Verification of valid vaccination credential

"As we return to normalcy in a post-pandemic era, consumers need a way to safely store and share their vaccination credentials and/or provide on-demand proof of negative COVID-19 tests. To properly manage risk, enterprises will need to set target goals for immunity and have a mechanism for measuring the stats within their own ecosystems," said Jennifer Sparks, CEO of Vacmobile. "Our collaboration with HB NEXT will streamline data management for both consumers and enterprises and add value to the workplace safety solution trusted by many national brands, such as DR Horton, KB Home, The Southern Company, Goodyear and more."

About HB NEXT

HB NEXT leads the industry in providing innovative workplace safety solutions. For over 20 years HB NEXT has worked alongside C-Level Executives and Stakeholders to mitigate risk in the areas or OSHA, DOT and EPA compliance. Its cloud software solutions have been designed by industry veterans with productivity in mind. Their solutions create transparency and accountability across organizations, reducing compliance related risk and operational costs. Some of their key solutions include:

Software Enabled Managed Safety Services

Virtual

On-Site

Safety Staffing

Part Time

Full Time

Temporary

Safety Program Design and Implementation



Consulting, Inspections, Training and Legal Services

Automated Employee and Safety Orientations

Visit www.hbnext.com for more information

About Vacmobile Corporation

Based in the Atlanta metro area, Vacmobile Corporation is delivering an end-to-end digital solution for managing immunization records. Operating at the center of government, industry, and technology, Vacmobile makes it possible to obtain, store and transmit certified digital vaccination records and COVID-19 test results all from a smartphone. Through its soon to be released free mobile app, individuals can manage their vaccination history and voluntarily share records with third parties for physical access to educational, healthcare, corporate campuses and for travel. The private and secure, Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform also enables enterprises to maintain compliance with public health regulations and allows employees, customers, healthcare professionals, students, and teachers to safely return to work and school.

Visit www.vacmobile.app for more information

SOURCE Vacmobile Corporation; HB NEXT

Related Links

https://vacmobile.app/

