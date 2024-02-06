HbA1c Testing Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 and 2024-2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Feb, 2024, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HbA1c Testing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HbA1c testing market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global HbA1c testing market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital &clinic, diagnostic laboratorie, homecare, and research institution markets. The major drivers for this market are growing incidence of diabetes and increasing awareness regarding glycemic control.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies HbA1c testing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

HbA1c Testing Market Insights

  • Turbidimetric inhibition immunoassay is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it delivers accurate results and are cost effective.
  • Within this market, hospital & clinic will remain the largest segment due to growing geriatric population.
  • North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increase in number of activities like research and awareness campaigns in the region.

Features of the Global HbA1c Testing Market

  • Market Size Estimates: HbA1c testing market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: HbA1c testing market size by type, technology, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: HbA1c testing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, technologies, end uses, and regions for the HbA1c testing market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the HbA1c testing market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global HbA1c Testing Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global HbA1c Testing Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global HbA1c Testing Market by Type
3.3.1: Instruments
3.3.2: Reagents
3.3.3: Kits
3.4: Global HbA1c Testing Market by Technology
3.4.1: Ion Exchange HPLC
3.4.2: Enzymatic assay
3.4.3: Affinity Binding Chromatography
3.4.4: Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay
3.4.5: Others
3.5: Global HbA1c Testing Market by End Use
3.5.1: Hospitals and Clinics
3.5.2: Diagnostic Laboratories
3.5.3: Homecare
3.5.4: Research Institution
3.5.5: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global HbA1c Testing Market by Region
4.2: North American HbA1c Testing Market
4.2.1: North American HbA1c Testing Market by Technology: Ion Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others
4.2.2: North American HbA1c Testing Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Research Institution, and Others
4.3: European HbA1c Testing Market
4.3.1: European HbA1c Testing Market by Technology: Ion Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others
4.3.2: European HbA1c Testing Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Research Institution, and Others
4.4: APAC HbA1c Testing Market
4.4.1: APAC HbA1c Testing Market by Technology: Ion Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others
4.4.2: APAC HbA1c Testing Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Research Institution, and Others
4.5: ROW HbA1c Testing Market
4.5.1: ROW HbA1c Testing Market by Technology: Ion Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others
4.5.2: ROW HbA1c Testing Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Research Institution, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global HbA1c Testing Market by Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global HbA1c Testing Market by Technology
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global HbA1c Testing Market by End Use
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global HbA1c Testing Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global HbA1c Testing Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global HbA1c Testing Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global HbA1c Testing Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Abbott
7.2: Bio-Rad Laboratories
7.3: ARKRAY
7.4: Danaher
7.5: F. Hoffmann-La Roche

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/la52yz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Private Equity Market Report 2023: A $645.2 Billion Market in 2022 - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2028F

Global Private Equity Market Report 2023: A $645.2 Billion Market in 2022 - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2028F

The "Private Equity Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to...
Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2024: A $101.96 Billion Industry in 2023 - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2024: A $101.96 Billion Industry in 2023 - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

The "Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The household laundry...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.