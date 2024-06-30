Hbada E3 Ergonomic Office Chair: Professional Ergonomic Design, Winner of the London Design Award

FONTANA, Calif., June 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Hbada was awarded the Silver Award at the London Design Awards, hosted by the global creative platform DRIVENxDESIGN. The Hbada E3 Ergonomic Office Chair features a professional ergonomic design: it breaks through with an innovative T-shaped support system, diverse functional adjustments, and ergonomic support for comfort, among other advantages. This award proves Hbada's boundless creativity in the field of ergonomics. Hbada possesses innovative ergonomic designs, leading the industry trend with creativity and courage. It embodies the courage and creativity to forge ahead.

T-Shape Support System

Addressing the prevalent issues of lower back pain, shoulder pain, and neck pain due to prolonged sitting, Hbada invested heavily in research and development. It innovatively introduced a T-shaped support structure that significantly improves support habits for the lumbar, shoulder, and cervical vertebrae. This design alleviates bodily soreness.

Three-zone Elastic Lumbar Support

To address industry concerns about lower back pain solutions, the Hbada E3 Ergonomic Office Chair uses floating wing wrapping technology on the sides of the waist, providing soft support. In the middle, mesh support forms a firm central support zone. The three-zone support fully envelops the lumbar spine and side muscles, adding external assistance to the waist and better support to protect the lumbar spine.

The pelvis and lumbar region serve as the core support area, bearing the upper body's weight during prolonged sitting. Prolonged sitting primarily affects the lumbar spine, and the 8-way precise adjustment of this lumbar support ensures it conforms perfectly to the waist, offering segmented support and protection suitable for office workers who sit for extended periods. This support prevents excessive lordosis of the lumbar spine and muscle strain.

4D Headrest

The neck pillow of the Hbada E3 Ergonomic Office Chair features a 4D adjustable design, offering a broader range of adjustments compared to standard headrest designs. It adjusts vertically, horizontally, and rotates on dual axes, ensuring support for different body types. It accommodates various scenarios such as upright office work and reclining relaxation, maintaining appropriate support positions to significantly improve neck strain during prolonged sitting.

6D mechanical armrest

The armrest features a 6-dimensional adjustable design. In addition to traditional up-and-down adjustments, it includes two innovative designs: it can flip upwards and synchronize with the reclining backrest. Combined with front-back, left-right, and rotation adjustments, this multidimensional adjustment increases the freedom of armrest adjustment. It relaxes shoulder and arm muscles, alleviating the soreness associated with prolonged sitting.

Purchase Link: https://hbada.com/products/hbada-e3-wpa-ergonomic-chair-white

Product Purchase Price: $549.99 (Regular Price $899.99)

Product Dimensions: 27.6" Depth x 27.6" Width x 44.5-47.6" Height

Product Weight: 69 lbs

Quality Assurance, Defining Industry Sedentary Health

Since its inception, Hbada has continuously deepened its technical expertise in ergonomics, aiming to establish itself as a leading global health home brand, dedicated to human health. Currently, Hbada operates in over 30 countries and regions worldwide with over 10 million users. Hbada also ensures quality with numerous international certifications, including Germany's EU certification, the US BIFMA certification, and Germany's TUV certification. In May of this year, it also won the London Design Award, steadily increasing its international reputation as its quality and technology continue to be recognized. The Hbada E3 Ergonomic Office Chair features core innovative T-shaped support system design, comprehensive ergonomic chair adjustment advantages, absolute support and comfort, and is affordable, making it a viable alternative to Herman Miller. Highly recommended!

