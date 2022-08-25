HBCU ALUMNI & DIVINE 9 MEMBERS UNITE TO PRODUCE 2 TV SERIES ON BET+

'CARL WEBER'S THE BLACK HAMPTONS' STARTS AUGUST 25TH

'CARL WEBER'S THE FAMILY BUSINESS' SEASON 4 ON Sept 1st

The Black Hamptons & The Family Business are based on The New York Times bestselling author Carl Weber's novels

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumni of two historically black colleges and universities (HBCU's), and members of the Divine 9 have come together to produce two TV Series both on BET+. "Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons" a new four-part original limited series premieres on BET+ starting on August 25th, while Season 4 of "Carl Weber's The Family Business" premieres on BET+ on September 1st. Episodes of Seasons 1, 2, and 3 are available to catch up on now ON DEMAND on BET the network and on BET+. "The Black Hamptons" and "The Family Business" are based on The New York Times best-selling author Carl Weber's books.

“Carl Weber’s The Family Business” “Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons”

The HBCU Alums / Divine 9 members include: From VSU (Virginia State University): Carl Weber (Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer) / member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

From FAMU (Florida A&M University): Nikaya D. Brown Jones (Showrunner, Executive Producer) / member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Greg Anderson (Producer) / member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., and Veronica Nichols (Producer.)

"The Black Hamptons" is a family drama set in the quaint town of Sag Harbor known as "The Black Hamptons" that follows the brewing feud between the Brittons and Johnsons where the difference between old money and new money is very apparent. "The Family Business" follows the Duncans, a prominent family running one of New York's most respected car dealerships. But in reality, they're leaders of the black mafia who control most of the East Coast underworld. No matter which job is at hand, one thing is true about the Duncans: there is nothing they won't do for family.

The cast of "The Black Hamptons" includes Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elise Neal, Brian White, Karon Riley, Mike Merrill, Blac Chyna, Aaron D. Spears, Daya Vaidya, Cameo Sherrell, Franklin Ojeda Smith, Jordan Smith, Jennifer Freeman, William Johnson, David Andrews, and more.

The cast of "The Family Business" Season 4 includes Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Miguel A. Nunez Jr., Tami Roman, Sean Ringgold, Arrington Foster, LisaRaye McCoy, Brely Evans, Ben Stephens, Yadi Valerio, Emilio Rivera, Christian Madsen, Frankie G, Amani E. Boyd, Dylan Weber, Michael Jai White, Anthony Montgomery, Stan Shaw, BernNadette Stanis, Nayirah Teshali, Sacaiah Shaw, Flex Alexander, Treach, Travis Winfrey, Louie Ski Carr, Brandee Evans, Kimberly Patterson, Dawn Halfkenny, and more.

"Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons," is executive produced by Nikaya D. Brown Jones for Tri Destined Studios and Carl Weber for Urban Books Media who also serve as the series showrunners. Additionally, BET's Maureen Guthman and BET Plus's Devin Griffin serves as Executive Producers. Trey Haley serves as director and co-executive producer for Tri Destined Studios. Tri Destined Studios Execs serving as producers are Abe Brown, Greg Anderson, Veronica F. Nichols; Co-producer Jeff Lam and Dr. Lana Bettencourt, and Associate Producers Dondi Jones and Ben Stephens along with Lamman Rucker and Vanessa Bell Calloway. Urban Books Execs serving as producers are Walter Nixon, Jeffrey Dumpson. BET Execs serving as consulting producers are Lorisa Bates, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Michelle Suite, and John Baldasare.

Trailer: OLD MONEY FACES NEW MONEY ON CARL WEBER'S THE BLACK HAMPTONS

https://www.bet.com/bet-awards/video-clips/3p91ak/old-money-faces-new-money-on-carl-weber-s-the-black-hamptons

"Carl Weber's The Family Business," Season 4 is executive produced by Nikaya D. Brown Jones for Tri Destined Studios and Carl Weber for Urban Books Media who also serve as the series showrunners. Additionally, Ernie Hudson, BET's Maureen Guthman and BET Plus's Devin Griffin serve as Executive Producers. Trey Haley serves as director and co-executive producer for Tri Destined Studios. Tri Destined Studios Execs serving as producers are Abe Brown, Greg Anderson, Veronica F. Nichols; Co-producer Jeff Lam and Dr. Lana Bettencourt, and Associate Producers Dondi Jones and Ben Stephens. Urban Books Execs serving as producers are Walter Nixon, Jeffrey Dumpson, and Sean Ringgold. BET Execs serving as consulting producers are Lorisa Bates, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Michelle Suite, and John Baldasare.

The Family Business Season 4 Trailer:

https://www.bet.com/video-clips/aw7yl0/it-s-duncan-vs-duncan-on-carl-weber-s-the-family-business

For more info on these HBCU Alumni Producers: [email protected]

SOURCE Tri Destined Studios