ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move of strategic collaboration, the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) at Clark Atlanta University announces a partnership with Harvard University that underscores a shared commitment to cultivating and empowering the next generation of presidents at HBCUs. An outstanding group of ELI Presidential Fellows, who are HBCU Presidents, will attend the in-person Harvard Seminar for New Presidents, from July 19-24, supported by the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) Professional Education team and the Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery Initiative.

HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University Enters Partnership with Harvard University to Support Next Generation of HBCU Presidents

Now in its fourth year, ELI recruits, develops, and nurtures top-tier talent for more than 100 HBCUs nationwide, enhancing the pool of qualified candidates to fill vacant spots. Through a rigorous and performance-based program, ELI endeavors to immerse 40-50 new leaders in authentic HBCU contexts, providing hands-on experiences to hone their skills and readiness for executive positions. This includes operations, budgeting, alumni relations, fundraising and development, as well as board governance and human resource management, ensuring the most promising individuals are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to lead effectively.

Through its comprehensive curriculum, ELI prioritizes personalized leadership pathways tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities within the HBCU landscape. Additionally, the institute established a "Fellow Alumni Network," fostering ongoing support and collaboration among program graduates as they ascend to leadership roles at various colleges and universities.

The partnership between Clark Atlanta University and Harvard University acknowledges the pivotal role well-equipped leadership plays in shaping the trajectory of HBCUs and, by extension, the broader landscape of higher education.

"Although we've had many HBCU presidents attend the Seminar, we've never had a cohort of this size, and this will be wonderful for the presidents and the program," said Judith Block McLaughlin, faculty chair of the Harvard Seminar for New Presidents. "New presidents benefit from opportunities to talk with counterparts at like institutions and learn greatly from conversations with presidents of institutions different from their own."

HGSE's Professional Education team has been offering the Harvard Seminar for New Presidents for 35 years. This seminar is designed for first-time college and university presidents from across the higher education sector, who have been in office for a year or less. Fellows will gain a practical orientation to college and university presidency, as well as the ability to familiarize themselves with opportunities and hazards they will likely face, connect with peers from around the country, and gain a deeper understanding of issues that affect their institutions. This select group will be identified by Clark Atlanta University and admitted by HGSE.

As part of its commitment to develop enduring partnerships with HBCUs as recommended in the Report of the Presidential Committee on Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery , H&LS is proud to work alongside Clark Atlanta University and HGSE, addressing systemic inequities by developing and advancing visible, lasting, and effective action and leveraging Harvard's educational and research resources.

"This partnership with HBCU ELI represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to promote intellectual exchange between Harvard and HBCUs" said Dr. Sara Bleich, Vice Provost for Special Projects at Harvard University. "We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, Executive Director of ELI and her team at ELI. Together, we will leverage the brilliance of these aspiring leaders and help drive positive change within their respective institutions."

The impact of Harvard's partnership to ELI is expected to be far-reaching, creating opportunities for aspiring leaders to thrive within the HBCU community and beyond. By investing in the development of diverse leaders, Harvard and Clark Atlanta University are paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future in higher education. Since 2022, the average tenure of HBCU presidents has been approximately two years. While some vacancies are due to retirement, the high rate of departures underscores the pressing need to fill the pipeline with a new generation of legacy leaders.

"We are immensely grateful for Harvard University's transformative partnership to the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute," said Dr. George T. French, Jr., President of Clark Atlanta University. "This collaboration will further our mission to develop highly competent and visionary leaders — each of whom will secure, protect, and elevate the future of HBCUs."

Founded in 1920, and long a pioneer in the study of language and literacy development, the Harvard Graduate School of Education is an exceptional and collaborative community of faculty, students, and alumni dedicated to improving lives and expanding opportunities through the study and practice of education. Through master's degrees, doctoral degrees, and professional education programs, HGSE cultivates innovative leaders and entrepreneurs, explores the most important questions in education, and shares exciting ideas and best practices with the world.

For more than 50 years, Professional Education at HGSE has met educators' professional development needs through faculty-led programs grounded in cutting-edge research. The program strives to deliver educational opportunities responsive and relevant to the challenges practitioners face in schools across the world, empowering educators and institutions to better serve their students, schools, organizations, and communities.

Established in 2023, the Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery Initiative seeks to address systemic inequities by developing and advancing visible, lasting, and effective action grounded in Harvard's educational mission and guided by the recommendations and the findings of the Presidential Committee on Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery.

The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University (HBCU ELI) is a groundbreaking incubator for recruiting and developing the future presidents of America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities. ELI equips high-potential leaders with tools and strategies that support the education and business goals of more than 100 HBCUs. Through ELI, the ability of HBCUs to survive and thrive is improved. In addition to granting thousands of degrees each year, HBCUs boast illustrious alumni like Martin Luther King, Jr., Oprah Winfrey, and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others. Visit hbcueli.com for more information and join the conversation on social media @hbcueli; #hbcueli.

