HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University Supports Annual ‘Mayor’s Cup’ Golf Tournament to Benefit Youth Scholarship Program

Mayor Bottoms was named the first HBCU ELI Honorary Fellow in July 2021. In partnership with the HBCU ELI Advisory Board and the Council of Past HBCU Presidents, and funded in large part by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and other donors, HBCU ELI is committed to ensuring the next generation of leaders receive the financial support they need. A total of 92 scholars will benefit from the fundraising efforts, many of whom are enrolled at HBCUs such as CAU, Florida A&M, Howard, Morehouse College, Spelman College and NCA&T, amongst others.

To celebrate Mayor Bottoms' honorary fellowship, this year's event featured the attendance of Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, Executive Director of the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University; Dr. George T. French Jr., President, Clark Atlanta University; and Dr. Robert Franklin, President Emeritus, Morehouse College, Dr. Cheryl Dozier Davenport President Emerita, Savannah State University, and Ms. Belinda Stubblefield, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

HBCU ELI serves as an incubator for recruiting and developing the next generation of leaders for more than 100 HBCUs. The first-of-its-kind program boasts a roster that includes 58% women, making it the nation's most diverse cohort of future HBCU leaders. Mayor Bottoms will address the inaugural class to share her insights on topics such as leadership and diversity. HBCU ELI's 2021 cohort comprises representatives from a variety of industries such as education, law, finance, the arts, and public affairs, among others. View a complete list of ELI's inaugural fellows here.

"Higher education plays a pivotal role in building strong communities and offers a path to creating generational success. In fact, statistics show that students who have earned postsecondary degrees are healthier, live longer and are more deeply engaged in civic and community life," said Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, Co-chair of HBCU ELI at CAU. "Through our work at HBCU ELI, we are building a strong cadre of leadership to ensure that our next generation of leaders are equipped to thrive."

"We commend Mayor Bottoms and applaud her efforts to nurture our future leaders," said President George T. French, Jr., President of Clark Atlanta University. "These students will be innovators and technology disruptors. Teachers, doctors and nurses. Attorneys and thought leaders. Some of them will also be public servants—perhaps, one day even mayor of a great city, like Atlanta."

In addition to supporting the Mayor's Cup, HBCU ELI recognized the contributions of the late Dr. Frederick Humphries, Sr., President Emeritus, Florida A&M University and member of the HBCU ELI advisory board. His legacy embodies the spirit of the inaugural HBCU ELI program and continues to serve as inspiration for the role of Black Colleges and Universities in producing leaders in every sector of society.

About The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute

HBCU ELI aims to serve as an incubator for recruiting and developing the next generation leaders of over 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). In addition to granting thousands of degrees each year, HBCUs also boast illustrious alumni like Martin Luther King, Jr., Oprah Winfrey, and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others. For more information about HBCU ELI, visit hbcueli/cau.edu.

About the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was founded in 2015 to help solve some of society's toughest challenges — from eradicating disease and improving education, to addressing the needs of our local communities. Our mission is to build a more inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone. For more information, please visit www.chanzuckerberg.com

About Clark Atlanta University

Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869). Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement, CAU cultivates lifted lives that transform the world. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

