HBCU First LOOK Film Festival Announces 2024 "I Aspire" 100

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the second annual HBCU First LOOK Film Festival (HBCUFLF), announced its 2024 festival dates, November 8 – 10th and the premiere of the 2024 HBCU First LOOK "I Aspire" 100. (2024 HBCU First LOOK 100)

The HBCU First LOOK "I Aspire" 100 is a curated collective of notable HBCU alumni who are inspiring the next generation of content creators across film, television, and digital platforms. This year's list includes MSNBC President Rashida Jones (Hampton University); Former NFL Player and Sports Commentator Shannon Sharpe (Savannah State University); actress and singer Fantasia Barrino Taylor (Central State), actress Lynn Whitfield (Howard University); Anthony Anderson (Howard University), and Keisha Knight Pulliam (Spelman College); film, network and studio executives, directors, and producers Will Packer (Florida A&M University), Spike Lee (Morehouse College), Aisha Summers Burke (Howard University), Robert Boyd (Morehouse), and Risha Archibald (Lincoln University); award-winning hairstylist and makeup artist Mia Neal (Jackson State University); stage and media influencer K. J. Rose (Florida A&M University); and many more. The 100 list honorees are invited to "pay it forward" by posting their "I Aspire" message highlighting a movie and/or person who inspired their career and use the hashtag #IAspire2024.

The HBCU First LOOK "I Aspire" 100 list was inspired by the inaugural 2023 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival and Initiative which highlighted the rich culture and diverse talent within the HBCU community.

Following in the footsteps of its inaugural year, which featured a star-studded presentation of the Obamas' Netflix film, Rustin, the 2nd Annual HBCU First LOOK Film Festival (HBCUFLF) will take place on November 8-10, 2024, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. This year's HBCU First LOOK Film Festival's theme: "A Celebration of Black Cinema X Activism will highlight some of Hollywood's most influential classic films and HBCU alums in arts and entertainment who have built bridges for the next generation.

HBCU First LOOK App will be the one stop source for festival activations that include the announcement of three grand prize winners of the HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge; panel discussions and masterclasses with entertainment industry leaders and filmmakers, film screenings; with interactive Career & Vendor Lounge.

Sponsors and media partners include AARP, Café Mocha Network, HBCUGO.TV, Howard University Department of Television + Film, Howard University Television (WHUT), Howard University Radio Network, HBCU SiriusXM Channel 142, and Impact Media.

